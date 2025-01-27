Stephens Waring 39 first look: A classic-style yacht with comfortable features

The new Stephen Waring 39 evokes classic designs from the mid-20th century with a timeless aesthetic and contemporary innovation.

This more classic and cruising-oriented design is intended as a blend of timeless design and contemporary innovation, with a gracefully balanced hull reminiscent of those of the mid-20th century.

By contrast, the deck layout borrows heavily on today’s thinking. The forward part of the cockpit is an upholstered area for lounging and entertaining, while sail controls are led aft to the area around the central single wheel, allowing the boat to be conned from here when being sailed single-handed.

As far as possible the boat is set up for push-button sailing, with electric winches to handle sheets for jibs and reaching sails, as well as hoisting the in-boom furling mainsail. The mainsheet is controlled using an innovative hydraulic under-deck system.

Wisp will be based in Long Island Sound and has moderate draught, but in other respects her performance was maximised. The sail plan includes a working jib and a large, multi-purpose reacher, each on fixed furlers, ensuring adaptability and ease of handling. A swing-out anchor launch system helps preserve the yacht’s aesthetics, without compromising practicality.

Wisp is the latest design from Stephens Waring, a custom naval architecture and engineering firm that’s now regarded as being one of the best in the spirit of tradition world.

“Collaborating closely with our clients, Wisp transforms their dreams into reality,” says co-designer Paul Waring, “offering a powerful, elegant, and versatile sailing experience with uncompromising construction quality.”

Built by Artisan Boatworks in Rockport, Maine, she launched late last summer. Construction includes a foam-cored plywood deck, which increases structural stiffness while simultaneously streamlining build as the deck can be assembled separately from the hull.

Stephens Waring 39 Specifications:

LOA: 12.04m 39ft 6in

LWL: 9.21m 30ft 3in

Beam: 3.36m 11ft 0in

Draught: 1.83m 6ft 0in

Displacement: 6,600kg 14,500lb

Contact details: stephenswaring.com

