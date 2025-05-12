The Steiner navigator pro marine binoculars have been my perfect navigational companion for the past nine years. Can the Nikon Global Compass Binoculars knock them off their perch?

Steiner Navigator Pro 7×50 vs. Nikon 7x50CF WP Global Compass : Marine Binoculars Compared

When selecting the best marine binoculars, two prominent models stand out: the Steiner Navigator Pro 7×50 and the Nikon 7x50CF WP Global Compass. Both are tailored for maritime use, offering features like waterproofing, integrated compasses, and robust construction. However, they differ in design, usability, and performance nuances. Here’s a comparative analysis to guide your choice.

Size & Weight

Steiner Navigator Pro 7×50

Length: Approximately 207mm

Weight: 1,135g

Nikon 7x50CF WP Global Compass



Length: 193 mm

Weight: 1,130g (approximately 39.9 ounces)

Build Quality & Durability

Steiner Navigator Pro 7×50

Renowned for their ruggedness, the Navigator Pro features a polycarbonate Makrolon housing capable of withstanding impacts up to 11G. Their floating prism system and nitrogen-filled optics prevent internal fogging, ensuring clarity in varying temperatures. The rubber armouring provides a secure grip, even in wet conditions. Waterproof down to 5 meters.

Nikon 7x50CF WP Global Compass

Constructed with a corrosion- and impact-resistant polycarbonate chassis. Rubber armouring provides a slip-resistant grip. Waterproof up to 1 meter for 5 minutes and nitrogen-filled to prevent fogging. Comes with a high-visibility floating neck strap.

Verdict: Both binoculars are built for durability in marine settings. The Nikon’s floating strap and fog-resistant features offer added security and clarity in varying conditions.

Optics & Image Quality

Steiner Navigator Pro 7×50

Equipped with Steiner’s High-Contrast optics, these binoculars deliver bright, sharp images with natural colour rendition. The Sports-Auto Focus system allows for quick focusing from 20 meters to infinity without constant adjustments.

Nikon 7x50CF WP Global Compass

Utilises BAK4 prisms and multi-coated lenses for high-contrast images. Offers a wide 7.2° field of view and 22.7mm eye relief, beneficial for eyeglass wearers.

Verdict: Both models provide commendable optical performance. The Steiner’s individual focus may appeal to users seeking tailored adjustments, while the Nikon’s central focus system offers quicker, more straightforward operation.

Compass Functionality

Steiner Navigator Pro 7×50

Features an integrated, illuminated, fluid-dampened compass with a bearing mark, facilitating navigation even in low-light conditions. Push button illumination when required.

Nikon 7x50CF WP Global Compass

Includes illumination for low-light conditions and a scale for measuring dimensions or distances.

Verdict: The Nikon’s globally balanced compass provides versatility for international sailors, while the Steiner’s compass is optimised for straightforward marine navigation.

Usability and Comfort

Steiner Navigator Pro 7×50

Individual eyepiece focus can be advantageous for users requiring precise diopter adjustments.

Compact size facilitates single-handed use.

Nikon 7x50CF WP Global Compass

Central focusing system allows for quick adjustments

Long eye relief and fold-down rubber eyecups enhance comfort, especially for eyeglass wearers.

Verdict: The Nikon offers user-friendly features that enhance comfort and ease of use, while the Steiner provides precise focusing capabilities for those who prefer individual adjustments.

Price & Value

Steiner Navigator Pro 7×50

Priced around £399.

Nikon 7x50CF WP Global Compass:

Prices range around £345 to £399.

Verdict, there’s not much between these two in terms of pricing

Final Verdict

Choose the Steiner Navigator Pro 7×50 if you prioritise ruggedness, long-term reliability, and superior optical performance. They’re ideal for sailors who need dependable equipment no matter what the weather and seasons throw at you.

Suitable if you prefer individual eyepiece focusing for tailored vision adjustments and value a compact design for single-handed operation.

Alternatively, opt for the Nikon 7x50CF WP Global Compass if you want a globally balanced compass, appreciate quick central focusing and enhanced comfort features.

Both sets of binoculars are excellent choices. The final choice really does comedown to how the feel in your hand and how the eye cups feel for the type of use you intend them for.

I’ve got a whole bunch of other binoculars tried and tested over in my buyers guide to the best marine binoculars, have a look if you’r after something a little different to the Steiners or the Nikon.