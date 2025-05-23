Always keen to try out binoculars, I was chuffed to find the Nikon 7X50 Global compass binoculars on a friends boat. I had to have a go with them to see what they were like in amongst it. Here's my thoughts after trying them

Nikon 7x50CF WP Global Compass Binoculars – A Sailor’s Perspective

When I first picked up the Nikon 7x50CF WP Global Compass binoculars, I was curious. I’ve used a lot of binoculars in my life. Some promise more than others and some rely on their name to carry them. Nikon is known for good quality optics in photogaphy. So I would expect nothing less than decent optics in these binoculars. But I had no other expectation of them. I was pleasantly surprised how good they are though.

Specifications

Weight : 1,130g – manageable, but you’ll feel it after a long scan

Dimensions : 193 x 202 x 81mm – not exactly compact, but not huge

Extras : Floating strap, soft case, lens caps that stay attached

First Impressions

As I rummaged about on a friends boat and discovered them in a locker/bin by the chart table, I immediately dragged them out of their case for a look. They feel solid. Not heavy for the size (a smidge over a kilo), but reassuringly robust. The rubber armouring gives a confident, non-slip grip. I wasn’t in a position to try them in hard core weather as we have had unseasonably lovely weather recently. They have a floating strap. I get that these are useful for some people but personally I don’t get on with them. I’d swap that out for a more comfortable one if these were my own.

Optical Performance

The 7x magnification and 50mm objective lenses offer excellent light gathering. I use binoculars quite a lot at night or low light for pilotage and being able to pick up the most amount of lights is pretty important.

The BAK4 prisms and multi-coated optics produce crisp images and minimal distortion at the edges. Even in low light, they perform reliably without the haziness or double vision I’ve experienced with cheaper alternatives.

The field of view is generous, plenty wide enough to scan a busy mooring field or track a vessel crossing our path without feeling like I’m peering down a tunnel.

The Compass

Let’s talk about that globally balanced compass. It’s the major marketing point for this pair of binoculars that marks it out as something a bit “other”.

Illuminated, steady, and readable, that’s the least I would expect and that’s exactly what we get. The sighting line and scale allow for fairly accurate bearings (and yes, I did compare it to the ship’s compass). For anyone sailing across latitudes, the global balance is a win, it won’t throw a tantrum south of Gibraltar like some North-only models. Though, when was the last time you heard of a North-only compass? I’m not sure how much of a selling point the global compass really is. Surely all high end binoculars with a compass are sporting a global compass these days? So much so that nobody really talks about such things any more. I don’t know if the global compass is just marketing guff.

One other minor gripe: the compass illumination is powered by tiny button batteries, and while it’s bright enough, I’d prefer something rechargeable, or at least more accessible to change at sea.

Waterproof & Fog Proof

They’re waterproof to 1 meter for 5 minutes and nitrogen-filled to prevent fogging. They’ve handled being jammed under a wet sprayhood and clonked about being dragged from the hidy hole to be used then thrown back in the storage bin repeatedly.

Focus

The central focus wheel is smooth and precise. I usually prefer individual eyepiece focus for set-and-forget, but this system is responsive and quick to adjust when sharing binoculars between crew. The eye relief is also generous, I wear glasses occasionally, and I could still get the full field of view without faffing about.

The binoculars just get on with it and don’t really shout about what they’re doing. I like that.

