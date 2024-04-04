Seawind 1370 first look: New spacious performance multihull

The Seawind 1370 is a long awaited model following an extended Covid-related production facility shutdown, which will debut in Cannes later this year

The market for comfortable and spacious performance multihulls continues to grow. Seawind is perhaps less well known in Europe than French brands such as Outremer, however the yard’s background as a sister company to long-standing trimaran builder Corsair effectively gives it a long history in this market.

The Seawind 1370 is a long awaited model following an extended Covid-related shut down of the Vietnam production facility. The boat won’t premiere at a show until Cannes in September, but the first seven boats are already on the water, including hull No2, Ruby Rose 2, owned by YouTubers Terysa Vanderloo and Nick Fabbri.

The Seawind 1370 is a 45-footer with lightship displacement of 12,300kg. That’s a little heavier than the Outremer 45 and HH44, for instance, but almost 5% lighter than the Excess 14. Modern reverse bows and immersed hull shapes drawn by French-based Yacht Design Collective are intended to combine high performance potential with good load carrying capacity.

Accommodation layouts are geared around the needs of long-term cruising couples and their guests. The modern interior style has ash finishes and large front-opening windows to optimise natural ventilation. A wide lifting tri-fold door aft enables the bridgedeck accommodation to be easily opened onto the aft cockpit in sunny climes, while giving protection against the elements when necessary.

Key changes for this model, compared to existing Seawind designs, include a sleeker aesthetic with all lines run under the deck, plus flush hatches. There’s also a coachroof rainwater catchment system and high spec lithium batteries allied to high output alternators.

The boat also retains signature Seawind features such as twin protected helms with an ergonomic layout that has been refined over the years. A self-tacking jib, plus mainsheet taken to the hard top instead of the aft beam, combine safety with ease of sailing, while all lines are led back to the cockpit. Another example of the thought given to this is that guardwires wrap completely around the boat, including across the front beam.

The mini keels are intended to be strong and practical, protecting the saildrives and rudders. The boat is able to stand on the two keels yet Seawind’s Mike Rees says these are “surprisingly efficient in shape, giving the ability to point high.”

Ruby Rose 2 is one of three boats heading to Europe this summer via Seawind’s new factory at Izmir, Türkiye, that’s currently building the Seawind 1170. Given the company “has a very large order book at the moment,” Rees says the Turkish site is part of a “big drive to reduce lead times with increased production capacity, while delivering more for our customers.”

Sadly neither the 1170, nor the 1370 will be at this year’s International Multihull Show in La Grande Motte, but Seawind is aiming for a double debut at Cannes in September.

Seawind 1370 specifications

LOA: 13.7m 45ft 0in

Beam: 7.6m 24ft 11in

Draught: 1.3m 4ft 3in

Displacement: 12,300kg 27,100lb

Base price: US$820,000 ex VAT

Builder: seawindcats.com

