New Wallyrocket 71: The Next Generation Racing Yacht

The new Wallyrocket 71 is the latest evolution in performance racing from Wally to rival other maxis on the market

Wally launches a second Rocket. If the name and look seem familiar, it’s because we ran plenty of coverage of the first Wallyrocket 51 earlier this year, following its eagerly awaited launch and build-up to the Admiral’s Cup and Rolex Fastnet Race.

Yet just as we began featuring the first Rocket, Wally announced this larger sistership, with both yachts launching in the same season. Both are Botin Partners designs, and where the 51 is conceived to take on the TP52s and smash races on handicap, the 71 has the equally herculean task of becoming the ‘world’s most successful maxi’.

Compared with its main Maxi 72 rivals then (most of which have been extended), the Wallyrocket 71 is two tonnes lighter, with over 30% more water ballast (2.7 tonnes of it) for the same sail area, which brings advantages both in the light and going downwind. It can clock upwind speeds of 10.5-11 knots, while matching or exceeding true winds going the other way.

“We started from a blank sheet of paper, asking how we could beat the most competitive Maxi 72s on corrected time,” Botin’s Adolfo Carrau explains. “When they were designed, it was to a box rule, so many parameters were already set. Now, as everyone is optimising their boats under IRC rules, there is a lot more freedom.”

Giovanni Lombardi Stronati commissioned the build of the first 71, Django 7x, at King Marine in Valencia. It is already being campaigned by his Italian Django team, which represented the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (YCCS) at the Admiral’s Cup with the first 51. Once again, this team is galvanised by the affable Vasco Vascotto, who holds more world titles than any other sailor.

Django 7x’s first major regatta was the Rolex Maxi Yacht Cup in September, hosted by the team’s club YCCS, where it took on the likes of seasoned competitors such as Bella Mente, Vesper, Jolt and Jethou – and beat them all, to claim the first Rolex IMA Grand Prix World Championship. Quite the proof of concept!

Wallyrocket 71 Specifications:

LOA: 21.44m 70ft 4in

Beam: 5.55m 18ft 3in

Draught: 4.90m 16ft 1in

Displacement: 12,500kg 27,558lb

Sail area (upwind): 305m2 3,283ft2

Sail area (downwind): 630m2 6,781ft2

