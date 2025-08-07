World’s Coolest Yachts: Wallygator II

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest yachts of our times. Vasco Vascotto nominates Wallygator II

“This was the boat that represented the style of Wally and was the first large yacht really able to sail fast,” recalls Vascotto.

“I remember having an iconic picture in my house of it sailing from Monaco to Porto Cervo, reaching along at 25 knots… and this was at an IOR time when the maximum speed was around 10 knots, so this was another level!

“Then add the colour [green] and the double mast – it was indeed something that was 20 years ahead!”

Wallygator II, (now Nariida), was the first all-carbon big yacht, including a full lightweight honeycomb interior fitout and hydraulics package.

It was designed by Luca Brenta and Luca Bassani and built by Concordia Custom Yachts. The poster to which Vasco is referring is the incredible photograph by Franco Pace above.

Wallygator II stats rating

Top speed: 20+ knots

LOA: 32m/105ft

Launched: 1994

Berths: 8+4

Estimated price: €20million

Adrenalin factor: 70%

Vasco Vascotto

Vasco Vascotto, 56, from Trieste, has won more world championships (25) in more classes than probably any other sailor in the world. He now spearheads the new Wally raceboat era as tactician for the Django programme, including the wallyrocket51 (page 72) in the Admiral’s Cup this summer, and the even newer wallyrocket71.

