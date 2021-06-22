New Gear: Gill OS3 jacket and trousers with new plant-based coating

The latest line to come from UK clothing brand, Gill, is the OS3 range, consisting of jackets and trousers for men and women, made with a new plant-based coating

The new Gill OS3 fabric is a two-layer system, which has been developed to provide lightweight, competitively priced foul weather gear for coastal use.

As with many clothing and accessories brands in recent years, Gill has been taking a look at the impact their products have on the environment. As such, the newly developed Gill OS3 fabric uses a plant-based finish in place of the industry standard fluoropolymer-based durable water repellent (DWR) coatings that create toxic byproducts during manufacture.

The Gill OS3 jacket and trousers come with fully taped seams for a waterproof seal and non-absorbent, quick-drying lining.

The jacket features a fully lined, hi-vis hood with 2-way adjustment system with a high cut thermal collar, as well as adjustable cuffs with PU inner seals to help keep water out. The OS3 jacket also features a YKK Aquaguard front zip with an internal storm guard and side entry pockets with Velcro closure.

The trousers are fully lined with drainage facility for comfort, and boast a front zip with internal gusset for wet weather protection, adjustable braces, and semi-elasticated waist for fit. The seat and knees to protect against wear and tear.

In addition to these traditional trousers there is also a pant, which have all the same benefits as the trouser but which come without braces.

The OS3 range includes men’s and women’s jackets and salopettes in sizes XS-3XL (men) and 8-20 (women) and unisex waist-high trousers.

Gill OS3 Prices

Jacket: £185

Salopettes: £145

Coastal pant: £120.

gillmarine.com

