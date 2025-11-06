Neo 620 Roma & 460 Competizione first look: Two new stealthy yachts aiming to top the mini-maxi market

Neo Yachts launches two new models: the 620 flagship and the pure racer 460 Competizione.

The red bandit. This rocketship is the second Carkeek design for Italian carbon cognoscenti Neo Yachts.

The Neo 620 is its new flagship, which will muscle into the competitive mini-maxi arena. It’s an evolution of the 570 we featured a couple of years ago (check out the video tour), and continues to sport Carkeek’s distinctive chamfered topsides, which run into a reverse sheerline, a stealth bomber-style shape first seen on racing machines such as Ràn.

The 620 has various layout options, primarily adding a third heads compartment compared to its smaller sister, and providing the option for a convertible fourth cabin space, which can be used as a nav station, for dining or sleeping – all while keeping weight to a mere 13.5 tonnes (nearly half of which is ballast in a deep keel).

Neo manages this wizardry by building the 620 in prepreg carbon fibre, fitted with a high-modulus carbon rig. Cariboni hydraulics aid high-speed control, while it can sport a single or twin rudders, has space for a 3m tender, and includes 400lt tanks for both fuel and water.

Founded by competitive sailor and sailmaker Paolo Semeraro, Neo has now built 30 custom or semi-custom high-performance yachts since 2018. The ‘Roma’ branding is Neo’s fast cruising line, which reflects the possibility for the wood veneered interior to be removable. So these yachts suit those wanting to compete at high-level events with the lightest-weight boat, yet do so while protecting the timber finish and maintaining resale value.

Article continues below…

460 Competizione (Race)

Where Roma signifies a cruiser racer or Gran Turismo theme, ‘Competizione’ is Neo’s pure racer line, and the Bari yard has just sold the first 460 in this guise to a German team. Designed by Ceccarelli as an offshore double-handed or crewed racer, which can compete in Group 1 of the Admiral’s Cup class, it is available with single or dual rudders, water ballast options and an electric retractable pod.

It also displaces only 200kg more than the 430, so weights in at just 6.2 tonnes, yet adds a second heads compartment inside. Semeraro reasons: “There are no production competitive racing boats in the 45-46ft range, the only competitive boats racing are a bunch of very old Ker 46s.”

With this 460 he explains that the moulds and design costs have been amortised by the yard, as it shares the hull mould of the 460 Roma. “A new owner can enter a no-compromise racing program without having to support the full costs of a prototype,” thinks Semeraro. And with the next Admiral’s Cup already planned for 2027, teams will already be needing to get their new steeds in place.

“Our target was to produce an all-round boat, not too light, not too specific for reaching in strong wind etc, but a boat that can win and can be used in many configurations, including inshore, offshore and double-handed.”

Both versions of the 460 are in build, plus a 520 Roma – all due for launch next year.

Neo 620 Roma Specifications:

LOA 18.59m 61ft 0in

Beam 5.30m 17ft 5in

Draught 4.50m 14ft 9in

Displacement 13,500kg 29,762lb

620 Roma price: €2.1m ex VAT

460 Competizione price: €750,000 ex VAT

Contact details: neoyachts.com

If you enjoyed this….

Yachting World is the world’s leading magazine for bluewater cruisers and offshore sailors. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.