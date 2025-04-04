Mishi 88 & Mishi 102 first look: Carbon-fibre yachts for comfortable cruising

From the new Turkish brand Mishi Yachts, the carbon composite Mishi 88 and Mishi 102 prioritise safety and lounging.

Don’t worry if you haven’t heard of Mishi Yachts. The Turkish brand only emerged recently as a project of the Yonca shipyard, which has decades of experience in advanced composite construction for fast (and often armed) motor launches.

Driven by its owner’s love of sailing, this know-how has now been turned to carbon-fibre cruising yachts that put the accent on safety and comfort, with full RINA certification.

Both the 88 and the 102 feature a large, sunken guest cockpit completely free of sailing controls, with versatile tables that can be combined, separated or lowered to form sunbeds.

A large, raised saloon below offers comfortable lounging or foul-weather dining, and can be open to the galley. The yachts are designed with three cabins, including a large master forward, but the bigger version has an optional fourth cabin, and both also have room for crew.

High bulwarks and sturdy guardrails are another signature, along with a tender garage aft. The carbon fibre build compensates somewhat for the heavy deck saloon, and both designs should be capable of double-digit passage speeds.

In a recent delivery, the Mishi 88 made light work of 35-knot winds and 5m waves, demonstrating her seaworthiness. The Mishi 102 is still on the drawing board.

Mishi 88 Specifications:

LOA: 26.82m

Beam: 6.20m

Draught: 3.20m

Sail area: 360m2

Guests: 6 + 2 crew

Mishi 102 Specifications:

LOA: 31.00m

Beam: 7.30m

Draught: 3.60m

Sail area: n/a

Guests: 8 + 3 crew

