The 6 preparation rules you should follow for sailing across oceans

What really matters when it comes to preparing for an offshore adventure? Andy Schell distils it down to six golden rules

I completed my eighth and most recent Atlantic crossing in February, sailing from Mindelo, Cape Verde, to Barbados aboard our Farr 65 Falken with 10 crew. The 2,200-mile passage took just under 11 days — fast, comfortable and dreamy, exactly as you hope for a tradewind crossing in the tropics.

I have never, ever said ocean sailing is boring, but I had more free time on that trip than in any in recent memory. Time to get out the sextant and teach some celestial navigation, time to read, to fly the drone and mess around taking photos; time to do whatever I fancied!

To me, that’s the goal of a well-planned and executed ocean crossing: to have the time to truly enjoy it. But with so many things to think about in the preparation stage, where do you start?

What really matters?

My wife, Mia, and I hosted a 59° North small group workshop on just this topic in Annapolis this spring. The group spent the first morning brainstorming what ‘matters’ offshore versus what doesn’t. Where and how should you focus your energy?

Our group of eight sailors were all yacht owners with varying backgrounds and boats, from sailing an old-school Allied Seawind 32, to building a new performance cruiser Xp 50. Yet some common themes emerged. Each person’s ‘mission’ was to make safe, comfortable ocean cruising passages and have the knowledge and confidence to adapt to situations as they developed.

In our workshop, what stood out on the ‘matters’ list included both serious and humorous items. Coffee was high on the list, right behind understanding the weather. Boat condition (ie maintenance), comms and self-steering made it to the ‘matters’ list, while some surprising items like boat design and electronics didn’t.

Perhaps the most important thing on the ‘matters’ list won’t be covered in this article as it’s such a big topic: medical. Keeping the crew healthy and managing the situation in the event of a medical emergency matters more than anything else, yet invariably most sailors leave those preparations until the last minute. Don’t.

For this article I’ve chosen a few things from the ‘matters’ list to do a deeper dive on. Plus we’ll touch on some things left off the list and why they don’t matter as much as you might think. Here I’ve tried to distil an entire weekend’s discussions into just a few key points to help you plan and prioritise.

What doesn’t matter

Several topics that seem to dominate armchair sailor discussions ended up on our ‘doesn’t matter’ list. Take boat design for example – there are so many different types of boats plying the oceans that it’s impossible to say what is ‘best’ for passagemaking. I often refer to my friend Matt Rutherford’s epic Around the Americas voyage, a solo, nonstop passage through the Northwest Passage and around Cape Horn that took him 309 days.

He did it in a 1970s 27ft Albin Vega which he refitted by diving around the boatyard skips of Annapolis. Nobody would argue that’s an ideal boat for that mission, but he did it anyway. The more skilled and prepared the sailor, the less that boat design matters. So really it’s knowledge and preparation that truly matter.

Article continues below…

A number of systems we spend way too much time debating didn’t make the list. Who cares what kind of battery system you’ve installed, the material in the sails, or what type of engine the boat has? What matters is less the choice of equipment but how it’s designed, installed and maintained. Any system fit for purpose and properly maintained will serve the mission, so don’t get too bogged down in brand choices and technical specs.

Sailors have been crossing oceans for thousands of years and even an average boat today is light years safer and better performing than what we’ve had for most of human history. Forget the stuff that doesn’t matter and focus on what does.

1 Skill

‘The more you know, the less you need,’ is one of my favourite quotes, attributed to Yvon Choinard, founder of iconic clothing brand Patagonia, himself an avid climber and outdoorsman.

I often preach that seamanship is both ‘learned’ and ‘earned’. You don’t need to have thousands of ocean miles under your keel to successfully cross the Atlantic, but you should have a wide array of accumulated knowledge. You can be the most book-smart sailor, but at some point you need to apply that knowledge in the real world by going to sea. Likewise, you can have vast amounts of experience and still not know how to be a good leader.

The more practised you are at handling a boat under sail, working in tight spaces on maintenance and repairs, reading and interpreting weather forecasts, understanding radar plots and the myriad other skills needed to safely cross an ocean, the easier it’s going to be when you actually get out there.

2 Weather

If seamanship is all about anticipation, what matters most is understanding and anticipating the weather. With modern comms, computerised weather models, forecasting tools and mobile-based weather-routing software, a sailor should never be ‘caught out’ by a change in the weather. The ability to predict the next 24-48 hours of any given passage provides a huge advantage when it comes to positioning your boat relative to weather systems on the larger scale, and your sail plan relative to conditions on a local scale.

Understand the difference between weather ‘forecasting’ and weather ‘routing’: the former gives information while the latter provides guidance. Weather routing, whether by a human service ashore or by software on board, is an essential tool, but it’s worthless if you don’t understand both its limitations and the big-picture forecast behind it.

When we teach weather, we always start by zooming right out to what creates wind in the first place (a difference in atmospheric pressure), and what the typical seasonal weather patterns are in the ocean in which we’re sailing. As I write this, Falken is a day or two out from making landfall in Horta, Azores. The boat departed Bermuda and has been traversing the top of the Azores High, the dominant weather feature in the North Atlantic which, in conjunction with the jet stream aloft, helps to steer the depression track as they march from west to east.

Stay south of the low centres and you can expect ‘free’ winds from the westerly quadrant as the lows, spinning counterclockwise, pass to the north. Well-developed lows will have associated cold fronts, and those cold fronts will have distinct patterns as they pass over the boat – increasing south-westerly winds, unsettled, squally weather, followed by a (sometimes violent) wind shift to the west-northwest and clearing skies. On a given Bermuda-Azores crossing you can expect three or four of these lows and associated fronts to overtake you on a typical 10-14 day crossing.

This is where anticipation comes in. Modern GRIB models have a pretty high degree of certainty in a 72-hour timeframe, so we can predict, at least within 12 hours, when an approaching front is going to overtake us, and can set the boat up accordingly.

As the front approaches, the wind will build from the south-west. The course from Bermuda to the Azores is east-northeast, so we’d typically be sailing on a run on starboard tack, with the jib poled out to windward and the mainsail off to port.

However, were the wind to shift abruptly to the west-northwest – if we missed anticipating the frontal passage – we’d have to gybe through this wind shift, a tricky and dangerous manoeuvre in unsettled weather. Instead, we can gybe well ahead of the frontal passage and sail on a more northerly heading on port tack, continuing to shorten sail as the south-westerly increases.

When the wind shifts, the only manoeuvre required is to bear away and follow the shift, eventually coming back onto a run but on port tack as the skies clear and the wind fills in from the north-west as the low moves off to our north and east. Yes, we may have sailed 60 miles out of our way to the north, but we made a much safer and more comfortable sail out of it.

My point is that with modern weather models you’ll always know the coming trend over a 1-3 day window with a very high degree of certainty, and you can use that trend to make decisions. Is the wind lifting or heading us? Is the weather changing in our favour or against us? Is it easing off, allowing me to shake some reefs, or is it forecast to increase and might I want to reef down before dark?

What’s most interesting to us as offshore sailors is the degree of certainty in the forecast. I typically use both the GFS model, provided by NOAA in the USA, and the ECMWF (aka ‘Euro’) model. People will argue about which model is ‘better’, but that’s missing the point. All models do some things better than others and some things worse.

What’s useful in looking at both models is how they diverge over time – if both appear more or less the same after 3-5 days, I can infer a high degree of certainty in the models and therefore make more confident routing decisions. If, conversely, they diverge significantly in the 1-4 day range, that tells me there’s a high degree of uncertainty in the models and I’d better make more conservative routing decisions.

I’ll always do a ‘manual’ route by analysing a few models myself and looking at which side of the rhumb line is favoured to give me the best sailing angles. Remember, in cruising, we’re trying to optimise for safe, comfortable passages, not outright speed.

That means playing the wind angles, not necessarily getting from A to B as quickly as possible. Then I’ll let the computer run a route for me and see if it aligns with my own assumptions. Usually it does and I’m confident. In the odd cases the computer and I disagree, that tells me I’ve missed something in my analysis and I’ll go back to the drawing board, or often, call in the experts and actually speak to a meteorologist.

By doing this kind of weather analysis during the planning stages of a passage, right before departure, and usually daily at sea, I can confidently meet the ‘anticipation’ part of seamanship because I should never not know what’s over the horizon weather-wise, and have the boat setup accordingly.

3 Sail Plan

High on our ‘what matters’ list was sail inventory. You can be the best at weather forecasting, but that’s of little help if you can’t adapt your sail plan to the changing conditions.

I think a good seagoing sail inventory, for monohull and multihull ocean-going cruising boats alike, should look like this:

Bluewater mainsail: 3 reefs, external reef fairleads on the leech, full battens.

All-purpose jib/genoa: ‘reefable’ on a furler, the sail you’ll use 90% of the time.

Second, smaller/flatter upwind jib: when you really need to point high or in case your all-purpose sail fails.

Storm jib/staysail: ideally on a removable inner forestay.

Light weather downwind sail: gennaker, asymmetric or symmetric kite, your choice. Know how to rig your downwind sail and how to sail with it.

Pole for wing-on-wing: modern boats almost all have bowsprits these days for flying asymmetric kites, but for real tradewinds voyaging you still need to carry a pole for sheeting headsails to windward when running, especially as the wind and sea state gets up.

Sail material matters less, but certain materials are definitely more durable and forgiving than others.

Avoid flogging your sails offshore, and take care to keep them from chafing. Just have ‘enough’ sails to deal with changing conditions, with some redundancy in case of failures, make sure they’re in good shape, and know how to use them.

4 Communications

You can’t get good weather information without good communications on board, and I feel pretty strongly about what constitutes a ‘good’ comms set up.

Starlink is ubiquitous now. As much as I hate the way it’s changing offshore sailing philosophically, it’s hard to argue against it for the ease of access to higher resolution weather data, and for connecting with doctors ashore in the event of a medical emergency. For 59° North, we’re considering installing Starlink to better be able to communicate with staff between passages when the boat is in remote harbours where it’s hard to access good wifi or a local SIM card (Starlink will be turned off at sea on our boats, except in an emergency).

But Starlink is not enough for emergency comms. It’s an integrated system on the boat, and not something you can take with you in the liferaft in a real worst-case scenario. I said the same thing years ago about Iridium Go! – that was (and is) a great tool for sending emails and downloading weather, and we use them on our boats too, but it’s not a replacement for a robust and reliable Iridium handset, kept in a waterproof case with a spare battery always charged.

Test the phone before every passage and make sure you keep the SIM active and the minutes topped up. We’ve had the same Iridium handset technology since our first transatlantic back in 2011 – it’s tried and true and won’t fail you when you need it most.

5 Provisions & Water

This one seems like a no-brainer, but I recall a pretty stupid situation from an ARC rally I worked on back in the late 2000s that prompts me to mention it. One of the boats had lost electricity and with it, their fridge and freezer (see below on ‘decoupling’ systems).

They’d planned all of their meals around fresh or frozen food, taking for granted that they’d have a working fridge for the duration of the Atlantic crossing and not packing enough dry stores for contingencies. So with a week still to sail towards St Lucia, they sent a message to Rally Control asking for assistance with provisions. Not long after a nearby boat rendezvoused and passed over food to get them home. Needless to say this was a major planning oversight by the crew.

The same applies to cooking gas – would you have enough food that doesn’t need to be cooked to complete a passage in the event your propane runs out?

Most boats have watermakers these days, and with 10-11 crew sailing on Falken we literally couldn’t complete our longest passages without one. We run our watermaker each night during dishwashing after dinner, always ending the day with full tanks. If the watermaker fails beyond repair, we can then start rationing from a full supply. And we carry emergency rations in plastic gallon cans in the bilge.

6 Maintenance

If boat design and systems choices matter little, then maintenance does. A poorly designed but well maintained boat will do much better on an ocean passage than a perfectly designed but poorly maintained one.

When it comes to tools we follow a simple axiom – if you need a tool once, borrow it; if you need it twice, buy it. There’s nothing worse than facing a relatively easy fix at sea but not having the right tool for the job. Spend a lot of time figuring out what tools you’ll need; buy the highest quality you can afford (and take care of them); test them to make sure they work for the intended purpose; and keep them organised and inventoried on the boat.

We discovered, thankfully in port, that Falken required a custom-welded impeller puller to change the impeller on the engine’s cooling water pump, thanks to the secondary alternator mount interfering. What should be a five-minute job turned into a three day bonanza, but now, through much trial and error, we have the right tool.

Maintenance has to be prioritised into ‘mission critical’ systems versus ‘luxury’ systems, and you have to be honest about what makes up the two lists. Hull, keel, rudder and sails are ‘mission critical’; cosmetic repairs, many electronics and instruments, even the engine in some cases, aren’t.

At the outfitting and planning stage of a voyage, think about what systems are ‘coupled’ – ie co-dependent to function – and try to uncouple them. A modern problem is that more and more boats have converted to lithium batteries which can power induction hobs and electric ovens. These are wonderful conveniences and absolutely increase the joy of life aboard. However, you’ve now coupled your hot meals with a working electrical system, which itself is already coupled to a working charging system. Should the charging or electrical systems fail, you’ve lost the ability to make a hot meal on top of it.

You might decide it’s worth the risk, and put more effort into making sure the electrical and charging systems are properly maintained as the stakes are higher. But these decisions should be made consciously and ahead of time.

Think also about what needs maintaining at sea versus what can wait until after a passage. Any watch system will work so long as it’s adhered to and everyone is able to get rest. But when the crew is working overtime on maintenance items at sea, the watch schedule breaks down and a vicious cycle of sleep deprivation begins. The less sleep each watch gets, the more likelihood for mistakes.

There’s a fine line between making small improvements to the boat at sea and wrecking the watch system. Splicing strops, whipping rope ends, even servicing the odd winch are great activities on watch on a sunny day.

But this becomes a problem when a non-mission critical item is confused for a critical repair, and too much time and energy is spent at sea trying to fix it. Marine electronics are a favourite culprit, and one I’m guilty of spending too much time fiddling with.

We get so used to having all the data at our fingertips – wind and boat speed, digital compass, AWA, XTE, etc – that we sometimes forget we can sail without them. And networked electronics are notoriously fussy. One bad connection in a NMEA2000 backbone can wreak havoc across the entire network, and you can spend hours tracing wires trying to get it back online when a paper chart and handheld GPS would navigate you across any ocean quite happily.

Back at the planning stage we can mitigate the risk of losing a mission critical system by installing redundancies. Two alternators on the engine for charging, for example, or even an ‘A’ and ‘B’ N2K backbone if instruments are critical to your passage. But once you set off, really think hard about what systems you will deal with while on passage, and which can wait until landfall.

The rewards

After that tradewind crossing on Falken, my first mate Manot and I had 10 days to kill in Barbados. The boat, after a thorough cleaning, was in tip-top shape and beyond the normal rig checks and routine maintenance, we didn’t have any issues to fix so could enjoy island life.

This is how a good ocean crossing can be – mellow and philosophical at sea, with time for adventures on landfall. Keep things simple and make conscious decisions about how you fit out your boat and execute a voyage to focus on what really matters.

