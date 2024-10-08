Linjett 36 first look: embodying timeless qualities

The new Linjett 36 features all the same things that have made the bigger Linjett 39 a success, but in a smaller, 2-cabin package

One of the standout recent new yachts is the Linjett 39, which won the family cruiser category in the 2023 European Yacht of the Year awards. The long established family-owned Swedish yard now has a smaller model in development with five boats already sold for delivery in 2026.

This new yacht continues to embody many of the timeless qualities that make the larger design so appealing, while also making use of recent advances in naval architecture. The key focus from the outset was to create a boat that provides, “a great sailing experience in a compact and easy-to-handle format,” says project manager Stefan Gylleby.

“We have met several sailors who have expressed a desire for a yacht that combines the comfort and equipment level of a larger yacht, with the agility of a smaller yacht,” adds product owner Markus Gustafsson.

“The Linjett 36 meets these needs and is a compact alternative for those who appreciate the Linjett 39 but want a bit more space than our Linjett 34 offers.”

The Linjett 36 is the yard’s first boat with a fixed bowsprit as standard. This is designed to accommodate an electric furler for Code sails, as well as stowage for the bower anchor. At the same time, it still offers an easy means of stepping ashore when anchoring bows-to a rocky shoreline, as is common practice in much of Scandinavia.

Linjett has avoided the temptation to pack too many cabins into the boat. Instead the design aims to create large volumes in a two-cabin layout.

Linjett 36 spcification

Hull length: 11.0m / 36ft 1in

Beam: 3.66m / 12ft 0in

Draught: 1.95m / 6ft 4in

Base price: SEK4,095.000 ex VAT (approx €356,280)

Builder: linjett.se

