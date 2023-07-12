Here are the best Prime Day waterproof speaker deals I could find

If you want to listen to music on the water or outdoors you'll want a ruggedised speaker, here's the best waterproof speaker deals I could find this Prime Day...

As a writer and product tester across our marine group of magazines I find myself out on the water quite a lot (not to mention most of my hobbies include being on the water or in outdoor environments). As such I’ve owned many waterproof speakers over the years as I like to listen to music when I’m alone outdoors. There are loads of Bluetooth waterproof speaker deals available this Prime Day, but many of them are, frankly, cheap and not up to the job.

I’ve trawled through all the deals on Amazon to find the Prime Day waterproof speaker deals that I would buy (and several of which I have already bought).

To get these deals you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to take part in the biggest shopping event of the year (so far), but if you don’t want to subscribe, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime instead.

Prime Day waterproof speaker US deals

JBL CHARGE 5 – Portable Bluetooth Speaker – now $119.95, was $179.95, save 33%

JBL consistently produce decent quality audio equipment. Sure they are not the absolute top quality in terms of sound, but they are about as good as you can get for the price and certainly a cut above some of the cheaper options out there. This is IP67 rated, which means it can survive up to 30 mins under 15cm of water, with a 20 hour playback battery life. View Deal

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – now $27.99, was $39.99, save 30%

I liked this speaker so much after getting my hands on one, I immediately ordered a couple more and handed them out to various family members for Christmas last year. It’s easy to use, has pretty good sound quality for its size and even at full price is, frankly, a bit of a bargain. It’s IP67 rated too – which means it can be submerged 3ft deep for up to 30 minutes. View Deal

Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth – now $34.99, was $59.99, save 42%

This is the speaker I take out on the water with me when I go paddle boarding – don’t worry I don’t use it on busy bits of water, I’m not that obnoxious. Given its small size, the sound performance is top-notch (as you’d expect from Sony. It won’t survive a very, very deep plunge (IP67 rated) but with the included lanyard it’s perfectly fine strapped to the front of my board. View Deal

Best UK deals

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – now £26.99, was £39.99, save 33%

I liked this speaker so much after getting my hands on one, I immediately ordered a couple more and handed them out to various family members for Christmas last year. It’s easy to use, has pretty good sound quality for its size and even at full price is, frankly, a bit of a bargain. It’s IP67 rated too – which means it can be submerged 3ft deep for up to 30 minutes. View Deal

Anker Motion Boom Plus Bluetooth Speaker – now £109.99, was £169.99, save 35%

Made by Anker, this speaker is bound to deliver quality and with a significant 80W of stereo sound it’s going to be able to deliver some pretty significant sound. Its waterproofing is not class-leading – it’s IP67 rated, which means it can survive up to 30 mins under 15cm of water. As such, it’s one for keeping in wet environments rather than taking into the water with you View Deal