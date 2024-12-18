Hanse 590 first look: At the top limit for owner-operation

The new Hanse 590 feels enormous below and offers much of what you would need for bluewater cruising

This is a massive new flagship for Hanse’s Greifswald yard, one which completes its new range of Berret Racoupeau designs. It is larger in all respects to the Hanse 575/588, and at a size and volume which is right on the limit for an owner-operator.

Full push-button controls help make that achievable, including in-mast furling, bow and stern thrusters and electric winches. All lines and winches are also led to the two pedestals right aft.

The optional T-top is almost double the size of its predecessor and can host a large amount of solar panels (a mainsheet arch is an alternative).

The show boat also had solid guardrails – as well as just about every option available, which altogether adds over 50% in cost above the standard price. On deck this can include an inflatable ‘module’ which extends the swim platform into a beach club, a hydraulic gangway and sunlounging foredeck complete with awning. Helm seats lift for access to the transom and can have a wet bar between them.

Electric sliding companionway doors lead you into a low level interior, where a galley island makes for a central feature. We’re told this was a focus for Isabelle Racoupeau to help ensure it’s an easy boat to move through.

Layouts range from three to five cabins, and can include a useful utility/laundry cabin. The owner’s berth can be sited aft or forward, or be swapped for two double cabins, while Hanse has worked hard on ensuring good insulation between this and the forepeak crew cabin.

The aft cabins feel enormous, especially compared to the previous model – the tender garage of which intruded on aft cabin space.

Hanse has the capacity to build 20-25 yachts of this size a year.

Price: €824,000 ex VAT.

Builder: hanseyachtsag.com

