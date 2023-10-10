Garmin Instinct – big savings on one of the best smart watches I’ve tested

I was very happy to test out the Garmin Instinct Solar over a year ago and it's been in constant use ever since.
What it lacks in grace, it certainly makes up for in function. The Garmin Instinct and the Garmin Instinct Solar is a great sports watch that can go anywhere. A bit like the 4×4 of the sports watch world.
It’s not so expensive that you’ll be nervous wearing it in tough conditions and with the deals available today in the Prime Day Big Deals it’s even more compelling.
Take it in the water, go swimming, go cycling, sailing, running or whatever else it is that gets you moving, this watch will track you, spot you, measure and help you work on your goals. Get the solar version for a super long battery life between charges.
Is it the best sailing watch on the market? Maybe there are better watches out there, but you’ll be paying double for it. This is great value for money.
Garmin Instinct Solar – Was $399 Now $279.99, Save 30%
Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with Solar Charging Capabilities and Tactical Features, Built-in Sports Apps and Health Monitoring, Moss Green. I loved testing this watch last year. It’s like the 4×4 of the sports watch world. What it lacks in grace it makes up for in rugged functionality.
Garmin Instinct Solar – Was £319.99 Now £199, Save 38%
I really enjoyed testing this smart watch last year. I tested a white version in the smaller size to fit my lady sized arm, but the standard size has a better screen size and the digits are easier to see. It feels like a no nonsense type of sports watch which can go just about anywhere except a black tie event. (and even then, who am I to judge if you wear it to a posh do)
The Garmin Instinct comes in two sizes, small and regular and has an option too for a solar version which adds to the battery life between charges. It comes in a wide array of colours too so there’s something to suit almost all tastes.
I like that the straps can be swapped out in seconds for any other colour or style of choice from the extensive Garmin range.