Garmin Instinct – big savings on one of the best smart watches I’ve tested

I was very happy to test out the Garmin Instinct Solar over a year ago and it's been in constant use ever since.

What it lacks in grace, it certainly makes up for in function. The Garmin Instinct and the Garmin Instinct Solar is a great sports watch that can go anywhere. A bit like the 4×4 of the sports watch world.

It’s not so expensive that you’ll be nervous wearing it in tough conditions and with the deals available today in the Prime Day Big Deals it’s even more compelling.

Take it in the water, go swimming, go cycling, sailing, running or whatever else it is that gets you moving, this watch will track you, spot you, measure and help you work on your goals. Get the solar version for a super long battery life between charges.

Is it the best sailing watch on the market? Maybe there are better watches out there, but you’ll be paying double for it. This is great value for money.

