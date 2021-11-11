First look: Spirit 30 – Spirit’s smallest ever yacht

The all-new Spirit 30 is the smallest yacht ever produced by the well regarded British yard which specialises in modern classic wooden yachts. Rupert Holmes reports

The sleek classic style of all Spirit Yachts is guaranteed to turn heads and the Ispwich-based yard’s smallest new model for many years, the spirit 30 is no exception.

The Spirit 30 follows the well-proven format of a light displacement, modern hull shape below the water allied to a performance rig and sails. It’s a combination that delivers speeds which belie the boat’s modest dimensions.

During the commissioning sail, for example, the Spirit 30 recorded 6.8 knots of boat speed close-hauled and 10 knots off the wind in 18-20 knots of breeze.

Yet this is civilised vessel with a self-tacking furling jib and all sail controls led aft for easy single and short-handed sailing. The first example is an open day sailer with a large cockpit, although there are also plans for a version with a cuddy and basic overnight accommodation.

Auxiliary power is from a Torqeedo Cruise 4.0FP electric pod drive. This offers a 16-mile range at five knots with the standard battery and a maximum speed under power of 6.5 knots.

The wood epoxy composite construction is one of the most sustainable options for building a new boat, requiring far less noxious resins and plastics than conventional fibreglass structures.

Typically three layers of timber are epoxy glued together, creating an extremely stiff, yet very light, monocoque structure. A protective outer layer of glass cloth and epoxy is then applied, which enhances waterproofing and provides impact resistance.

Spirit Yachts has gone a stage further than usual with this boat, using flax fibres and bio resins for the outer layer. The result is what the company says is its most sustainable yacht to date and plans to roll out the same materials to the larger boats in the range.

The Spirit 30 is offered with a choice of fixed or lifting keels and the boat is light enough to be towed on a road trailer. The first example is scheduled to be exhibited at the Dusseldorf boat show in January 2022.

Spirit 30 specifications:

LOA: 9.15m 30ft 0in

LWL: 6.5m 21ft 4in

Beam: 1.9m 6ft 3in

Draught: 1.6m 5ft 3in

Displacement: 1,700kg 3,750lb

Builder: www.spirityachts.com

Base price: £250,000 ex VAT

If you enjoyed this….