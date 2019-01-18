Düsseldorf Boat Show 2019: a guide

Your guide Düsseldorf Boat Show 2019, the world's largest indoor boat show, which is being held from 19-27 January 2019

Gone, sadly, are the days of the London Boat Show and the midwinter solace it provided for the landlocked sailor. But something far more impressive has taken its place.

The Düsseldorf Boat Show is the world’s largest indoor boat show. It runs from 19-27 January 2019.

Where the London Boat Show had one hall, the Düsseldorf Boat Show boasts 17.

It has become a key date in the diary for sailing enthusiasts, as it is in Düsseldorf that many of the world’s boat builders unveil their new models to the world for the first time.

Whether you’re in the market for a new yacht, looking for ideas and kit to refit your current boat, or just want to browse to your heart’s content, this is the winter boat show to visit.

At the show

Of the 17 halls at Messe Düsseldorf, three are dedicated to sailing yachts, another two to clothing and equipment, and others for charter and tuition.

Ample space is also given to watersports such as dinghy sailing, windsurfing and paddleboarding.

Not only will you be able to see the latest models, you can also compare complete ranges of yachts from most major manufacturers, and talk to the people who build them.

You’ll also find a wealth of exciting smaller brands you may not have heard of.

New boats

While details are still emerging of boats that will be launched, the winners of the European Yacht of the Year 2019 will be announced.

The nominees include the fast but fun RS21, the Hallberg Rassy 340, the Sunbeam 46.1, and the Arcona 435.

Other boats being launched include the Swan 65, a sleek and attractive boat that aims to offer comfortable and safe cruising for a family, but can also be set up for racing. Hall 16, A58

At the smaller end, the new J/99 is designed for short-handed offshore racing, replacing the J105. It’s been updated to include twin rudder, tiller steering and is optimised for IRC racing. She has plenty of headroom below and twin aft cabins. Hall 15, B21

For the more adventurous, the French aluminium builder Alubat will launch its new Ovni 400, which follows the trend for deck-saloon expedition yachts. She has a swing keel, reducing her draught to 98cm, and a voluminous bow section.

Bente have also introduced their second model. Following from the innovative Bente 24, the Bente 39 takes its inspiration from offshore racers with a large glazed dodger that forms the coachroof for the galley and chart table. It can be configured as a cruiser, regatta, or ocean. Hall 15, A22

French builder Dufour have two new models, the Dufour 390 Grand Large and the Dufour 430 Grand Large. Both have stronger hull chines and wider sterns for more form stability. Hall 16, B37

Travel and accommodation

Travelling to Düsseldorf from the UK is easy. Direct flights run from all London airports as well as Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds/Bradford and Southampton.

By car, it’s four hours from Calais and two and a half hours from Amsterdam.

There’s a shuttle service from the airport to the show, and advance ticket holders can use public transport for nothing.

It’s 20 minutes from the show to the city centre. There’s plenty of accommodation, although the best rooms get booked early.

The Altstadt is well worth exploring, and no visit to Düsseldorf is complete without having a drink in the Uerige Obergärige Hausbrauerei and a meal in Zum Schiffchen.

There are also plenty of great museums, arts venues and shops in which to while away your time outside the show.

Report by Yachting Monthly