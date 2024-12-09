Fountaine Pajot 41 first look: First in a new range of catamarans

The new Fountaine Pajot 41 catamaran marks the start of the a completely new range for the La Rochelle-based yard

FP has launched more than 4,000 catamarans over the last 40 years. The La Rochelle yard has just enjoyed its best year of trading ever, with over €300m turnover (up from €30m 10 years ago), and announced two new factories in build.

A nice way to celebrate is by announcing this 40-footer, which it describes as ‘a new entry-level for catamarans’. Two years in development, the 41 also marks the start of a completely new Fountaine Pajot range.

The 41 will be offered with hybrid and solar power. This comprises two 25kW motors, two 21kWh battery banks and 2,300W of panels – which can provide three to four days autonomy, or 12 hours with aircon, says deputy CEO Romain Motteau. FP has calculated such a vessel will produce 46% less carbon emissions over its lifetime than a diesel-propelled version.

In terms of design, the French yard has opted for increased draught for upwind performance, chined forward sections in the hulls and a carbon bowsprit. It includes recycled PET foam and bio-sourced fabrics, in line with Fountaine Pajot’s drive to meet 2050 net zero targets.

The 41 features a 150kg tender lift and an optional aft sofa which helps the cockpit offer seating for up to 10. Available in a three or four-cabin layout it starts at around €400,000 which, FP points out, is around 15% cheaper than the current Isla 40 yet offers a lot more yacht. Launching in April 2025.

If you enjoyed this….