First look: YYachts Tripp 90

The YYachts Tripp 90 design takes US East Coast and mid 20th century Scandinavian influences as Rupert Holmes finds out

Over the past few years YYachts has cemented a reputation for producing large composite yachts that are remarkably uncomplicated and therefore easy and fun to sail. The German yard’s latest launch, a custom YYachts Tripp 90, will be unveiled at Cannes boat show, where it will be on display next to the existing YYachts Y7 and Y8 models.

The new boat was developed for an American owner who plans to use it for both worldwide cruising and racing. Key requirements included the ability to operate with only three sailors when cruising, yet be competitive in regatta mode.

YYachts tends to eschew deck saloons with huge expanses of glass, as these heat the boat’s interior, placing a greater dependence on air conditioning systems. However, a key part of the brief for the YYachts Tripp 90 was to be able to look out to sea when sitting in the saloon.

The solution designer Bill Tripp developed is a relatively low profile New England-style coachroof with extensive vertical glazing.

Nevertheless, when the sun is almost overhead this will not contribute significantly to heating the accommodation.

Andrew Winch drew on both US East Coast and mid 20th century Scandinavian influences for the interior styling. This combines soft leather with light oak timber to produce an atmosphere of understated elegance.

During the summer of 2021 the boat was undergoing sea trials on the Baltic, from where Tripp reports “the yacht sails exceptionally well… we have set a standard here.”

YYachts Y9 coming up

YYachts has also announced a new Y9 production model, with the first boat scheduled for launch in 2022.

This is also a Tripp design and is intended as a logical progression from the Y7 and Y8. It’s borne of the same philosophy of simplicity, with a concerted effort made to simplify shapes, structures and running rigging to create a yacht with minimal distractions and that is easy to sail, despite its size.

Yet the concept for the Y9 is tremendously ambitious: in addition to easy handling for family cruising, a key priority was good regatta performance on both the Mediterranean and Caribbean circuits.

And the accommodation needed to match that of a 100ft superyacht. This may sound like an impossible wish list, but Tripp appears to have delivered on all counts.

He describes the hull shape as having “a very long waterline, with wide beam and a high righting moment.” This makes it “a fast, powerful boat with room for an expansive interior.”

“The yacht has an interesting rating and is sure to win several trophies at the St Barths Bucket, Superyacht Cup or Maxi Rolex Cup,” adds YYachts’ founder Michael Schmidt.

Carbon hull, deck and internal structures reduce total weight by 30% compared to a conventionally-built yacht. As well as boosting performance on the race track, this enhances the boat’s abilities in light airs when cruising, which translates to less time under engine.

More importantly, a lighter boat can have a smaller rig, which reduces loads and therefore makes sail handling easier.

A self-tacking jib is fitted as standard, while an optional hydraulic trim system allows all major sail handling functions to be carried out from the helm stations.

In addition to the wide beam, three further factors increase interior volume beyond expectations for a yacht of this length. The transverse tender garage allows the aft bulkhead to be moved a lot further aft than usual, while space saving carbon wing bulkheads minimise the intrusion of structural elements.

In addition, the saloon is raised sufficiently high to create space for a full engine room and machinery space below.

Twin engines are specified to provide a degree of redundancy. These can be replaced with a hybrid electric option, with electric motors and diesel range extender generator.

Five options are offered for the interior layout, with owner aft and owner forward layouts, including one with an extra-large suite including its own saloon and a separate dressing room.

YYachts Tripp 90 specifications

LOA: 29.77m 97ft 7in

LWL: 27.46m 90ft 1in

Beam: 6.80m 22ft 4in

Draught: 4.64m 15ft 3in

Displacement: 55,700kg 123,000lb

Ballast: 20,000kg 44,100lb

Price: POA

Builder: yyachts.de

