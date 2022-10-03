First look: wallywind110

Details been disclosed of the new Wally range of cruiser-racers, with the wallywind110 the first design to be shown under the brand's new ownership

While we were given a tantalising peak last autumn of what iconic Italian brand Wally may be up to under its new Ferretti ownership, only now have full details been disclosed of its sizzling new wallywind range of cruiser-racers, with this wallywind110 the first of a new series, which also includes a 130 and 150.

And it’s encouraging to see that it reprises the hallmark features of the most successful Wally Yachts which exude minimalist elegance. These include high bulwarks to help blend in raised saloon lines, an aft deck terrace on the sea, magic trim hydraulic sheeting systems for ease of handling, and an underwater anchoring system.

At its heart lies Wally’s promise for blistering performance thanks to a full carbon build and a design that pairs short-handed fast cruising comfort with race winning potential.

wallywind is the stylistic brainchild of Wally founder Luca Bassani, combined with naval architecture by Judel/Vrolijk. It’s a partnership which also created the wallycento Hamilton and the 2018 Wally 93 Nahiti, now competing under her new name Bullitt.

“The 110 is a true hybrid because it offers the volumes and comforts of a deckhouse yacht, but with a flush deck that offers the spirit and the performance of a racing boat,” Bassani explains.

“The raised bulwarks do the job of disguising the fact that this is a raised saloon yacht, with the engine room beneath the floor. That means all the advantages of the layout, without the compromised aesthetics.”

Sociable layout

A quick glance at the wallywind110 visuals will show you the opulent amount of social space the design team has created on deck. With no coamings, the full extent of the 80m2 cockpit is employed, allowing seating for up to 15 guests within the security of the bulwarks. Most of the deck furniture is removable for racing, while below the aft terrace is space for a garage for a 4m tender.

The interior is bathed in natural light, chiefly thanks to a skylight running the full length of the coachroof. Plenty of flexibility is offered in the finish and layout, with a forward owner’s suite and up to three guest and three crew cabins. Unusually, a choice of three keel types – fixed, telescopic or lifting – is offered.

Construction has started on the first wallywind110, due to launch in May 2024.

Builder: wally.com

