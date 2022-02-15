First look video: Hanse 460 – the French-designed Hanse

Hanse has switched to the French design office, Berret Racoupeau, with their new Hanse 460 and features a particularly clever hull shape

Following a generation of Judel/Vrolijk designs, the new Hanse 460 is the first from Berret Racoupeau, which will surprise many as it forces closer comparison with French production yachts such as the Beneteau Oceanis range.

The French design studio won the pitch for the 460 by drawing a clever hull shape that combines all round performance with a versatile interior and cockpit. The inclusion of fore and aft chines, and a clever stern shape, all help the transition from a narrow waterline to a highly voluminous hull for the accommodation.

The Hanse 460 features a single rudder, a tall rig and keel options, while Hanse’s renowned easy handling has been retained. It’s a yacht with options galore, namely 48 layout configurations, from owner’s set-up to a charter yacht with 10 berths and three bathrooms.

In addition to the standard self-tacking jib, a 105% genoa and a 145% reaching genoa on a second stay are also available. The cockpit can have an optional glassfibre bimini and wetbar with barbecue aft.

A replacement for the popular Hanse 458, the Hanse 460 has already met phenomenal success, with over 150 sold. The price here is actually for those wanting a 460 in 2024, so you will have to be patient if you do want to get your hands on this latest offering from Hanse.

Hanse 460 specifications:

LOA: 14.60m 47ft 11in

LWL: 13.05m 42ft 10in

Beam: 4.79m 15ft 9in

Draught: (std) 2.25m 7ft 5in

Displacement: 12,600kg 27,778lb

Price: ex VAT €270,900

Builder: hanseyachtsag.com

