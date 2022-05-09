First look: Mylius M 72 – latest Carkeek stunner

A potent mix of Shaun Carkeek design and Mylius' boatbuilding flare is set to produce a sizzling hot new performance cruiser, the Mylius M 72

Shaun Carkeek’s recent raceboats – including Niklas Zennström’s Fast 40 Ran, Richard Matthews’ CF520 Oystercatcher XXXV and the fully foiling Carkeek Persico F70 – are some of the stand-out designs of their generation. When he turned his hand to a very high performance cruising design it was inevitable he would produce a yacht unlike any other. Add in the already proven pedigree of the Italian Mylius yard and you get the absolutely stunning design, Mylius M 72.

The powerful hull shape, with its reverse bow and chamfered topsides forward, together with an exceptionally clean deck layout with an almost vestigial coachroof, shout about its performance credentials. Maximum beam is carried right aft at deck level, but the aft sections have a lot of flare above the waterline, with chines high up on the topsides and twin rudders.

Yet the deeply upholstered guest cockpit suggests a very high-end daysailer. And below decks there’s a fully-fitted luxury interior, with four cabins, a full-width saloon and generous galley.

With a boat like this the aspects that lie below the surface are as important as the external styling. As well as their aero and hydrodynamically efficient shapes, structures are optimised using finite element analysis (FEA). While this is a tool that has been around for decades, it’s time consuming and expensive when applied throughout a large structure, so is often only employed at full scale at the Grand Prix end of the racing scene.

Top end systems include an ultra-deep lifting keel. This can be augmented by water ballast for additional stability upwind and when power reaching, without incurring a weight penalty in light airs. Overall, this is a boat that defies categorisation in many respects, yet is clearly a very desirable and extremely fast machine that will offer owners both very high levels of comfort and an adrenaline pumping ride.

Mylius M 72 specifications

LOA: 22.24m / 73ft 0in

Beam: 6.2m / 20ft 4in

Draught: 5.5m / 18ft 0in

Displacement: 23,500kg / 52,000lb

Builder: www.mylius.it

