First look: Ice 54, the new speedy cruiser/racer

Toby Hodges takes a look at the latest offering from Ice Yachts, the Ice 54, which the builders state will have the performance characteristics of a 60 footer.

This enticing picture shows the latest Ice Yachts project looking as cool as its name suggests. The Milan yard boasts its Ice Yachts Ice 54 has the space and pace of a 60-footer with the handling of a 50-footer.

The new cruiser-racer Ice 54 is inspired by the Ice 52, ten of which have been built. Umberto Felci’s design uses a similar ‘scimitar-style’ bow and maintains the sharp family look but improves on living space, principally by increasing freeboard by 6cm.

Plenty of space is given to the cockpit seating and table area. The bathing platform both extends the cockpit and provides access to the tender garage, which can accommodate an inflated dinghy up to 2.8m.

A nice touch with the layout is the option to position the heads either forward or aft of the berth in the owner’s forward cabin. And the island in the galley provides a bracing point, plus extra stowage and worksurface area.

A carbon rig (available with taller mast option) sets 160m2 of upwind sail area. This, for a displacement under 13 tonnes, 5 tonnes of which is in the bulb, all points to keen performance. Multiple keel variations are offered including a lifting version, which can reduce draught to 2.3m.

Having visited the yard and sailed the 52 and 60, I can vouch that the sandwich composite hull and decks, vacuum-infused with epoxy, makes for stiff structures.

Price ex VAT: €650,000. www.iceyachts.it

Ice 54 Specifications

LOA: 15.80m / 51ft 10in

LWL: 14.84m / 48ft 8in

Beam: 4.65m / 15ft 3in

Displacement: 13,000kg / 28,660lb

