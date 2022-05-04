First look: HH88 – largest carbon cruising cat

The newly announced HH88 will be capable of cruising at 18 knots comfortably and while providing luxury to owners with some stunning interior styling

Described by HH as the largest all-carbon cruising catamaran ever built, the first hull of the HH88 has just emerged from the painting booth in a high-gloss crimson. Destined for the luxury charter market, it has five big ensuite cabins, a jacuzzi on the foredeck and a fully air-conditioned flybridge with internal and external access.

With 70kW of lithium battery capacity, it will be able to run the hotel loads overnight without firing up the generator. Some 6kW of solar panels and twin 24kW generators will keep the lights on, and a hybrid power option is in development for future models. HH says the boat will cruise comfortably at 18 knots without heeling more than 4°, with top velocity predictions above 25 knots.

Interior styling includes illuminated granite surfaces, carbon detailing and solid burr walnut joinery.

Launch is scheduled for later in the year.

HH88 specifications

LOA: 26.82m 88ft 0in

LWL: 26.20m 86ft 0in

Beam: 11.10m 36ft 5in

Draught: 2.45m 8ft 0in

Displacement: 60 tonnes

Builder: hhcatamarans.com

