First look: Grand Soleil 72 LC

A new Long Cruise variant of the 72 from Grand Soleil, the Grand Soleil 72 LC offers levels of comfort previously only found at the superyacht level

Another model to launch from the Italian yard this year, the Grand Soleil 72 LC (LC standing for Long Cruise) is a new variant of the already launched Grand Soleil 72 Performance .

This new model has a pronounced coachroof, with continuous wraparound glazing on the sides and front. This will give a 270º view from the raised saloon, yet the external profile is considerably sleeker than that generally associated with deck saloon yachts.

The raised saloon floor also gives more space for tankage, machinery and systems underneath, and frees space for larger aft cabins.

The forward part of the cockpit is particularly spacious, even compared to the superlative standards in this part of the market. Positioning the companionway slightly off centre to starboard allows for C-shape seating around a table to port, in addition to L-shape seating and a second table to starboard. There are also double sunbeds at the aft end on both sides.

Overall it offers a level of accommodation that until a few years ago could only be found on small superyachts. Yet this is not a chunky cruiser – it shares the same Matteo Polli-designed hull as the Performance model.

The standard keel has a 3.7m draught, which promises excellent stability and windward performance, although a 2.6m draught keel is offered as an option. The first Grand Soleil 72 LC is scheduled for launch late this summer.

Grand Soleil 72 LC specifications

Hull length: 22.00m / 72ft 2in

LWL: 19.84m / 65ft 0in

Beam: 6.20m / 20ft 4in

Draught (std keel): 3.70m / 12ft 2in

Builder: grandsoleil.net

