First look: Grand Soleil 40 Performance

Rupert Holmes takes a look at the recently announced Grand Soleil 40 Performance, a new performance cruiser from the popular yachting brand

In recent years there’s been a dearth of new performance cruisers of this size, so this Grand Soleil 40 Performance is a welcome addition to the market. It’s intended to capitalise on the success of the Grand Soleil 44, which won last year’s ORC World Championship, yet has a comfortable and spacious interior. Like the larger boat it’s offered in both Performance and Race versions.

Designer Matteo Polli says the hull lines are “an evolution of the concepts studied for the Grand Soleil 44, giving maximum attention to the balance of volume as heel increases.” Nevertheless, the bow profile has been kept fine by today’s standards to reduce wetted surface area and minimise motion and slamming in a seaway.

The Performance version has a self-tacking jib as standard, while the Race model adds transverse jib sheet tracks, an extra pair of winches and a recessed mainsheet traveller. It also comes with a bowsprit and hydraulic backstay. Both have a single rudder positioned well forward of the disturbed water near

the transom.

Three keels are offered – a 2.4m draught with cast iron blade and lead torpedo optimised for IRC racing, a 2.1m version aimed at ORC competition and a 1.85m shoal keel for cruisers who need the flexibility to enter shallow harbours and anchorages.

Interior design and external styling is by Nauta, which has created a spacious three cabin layout, including a large owner’s suite forward with a peninsula bed and plenty of floor space. The port side of the saloon is given over to a 2.6m long linear galley, which has much more stowage and worktop space than is generally associated with performance cruisers of this size. The first example is scheduled to be unveiled at the Cannes boat show in September 2022.

Grand Soleil 40 Performance

Hull length: 11.90m / 39ft 0in

Beam: 4.07m / 13ft 4in

Draught (std keel): 2.40m / 7ft 10in

Displacement: 7,500kg / 16,500lb

Ballast: 2,500kg / 5,500lb

Price: TBA

Builder: grandsoleil.net

