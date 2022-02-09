First look: Dufour 32 – new smaller cruising yacht

It's no secret that in recent years new launches under 40ft have become rarer and rarer. So this new Dufour 32 should stand out from the competition

The Dufour 32 is a compact new launch with particularly impressive deck and cockpit space thanks to its combination of modern wide aft beam hull shape and clever solutions.

An inflatable platform acts as a lightweight transom enclosure, for example, which can easily be removed and deflated or can serve as a sizable swim platform-cum-floating sunbathing space.

The tiller hinges up to free-up cockpit space, while the table can adjoin the two benches for full lounging space. The result is a cockpit that can transform into a much larger, and more comfortable area than most other 32ft yachts can accommodate.

The wide beam gives the interior a spacious feel as well in a two cabin, one heads layout. Again, Dufour has been smart with the furniture – the saloon table can be lowered to create a particularly large sleeping area.

This is a yacht which may have you constantly questioning its length.

Dufour 32 specifications:

LOA: 10.31m / 33ft 10in

Beam: 3.31m / 10ft 8in

Draught: 1.90m / 6ft 3in

Displacement: 4,900kg / 10,800lb

Price: €119,520 ex VAT

Builder: dufour-yachts.com

If you enjoyed this….