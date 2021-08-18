First look: Allures 51.9

Don't be deceived by the name of the Allures 51.9, she is set to be a much bigger boat than her predecessors, the Allures 51 and 52. Rupert Holmes reports

The third generation of the flagship of this French bluewater range, the Allures 51.9, retains the brand’s core concepts of a rugged aluminium hull combined with a composite deck that reduces weight and improves insulation, plus shoal draught and twin rudders.

However, it’s effectively a much larger boat than the previous Allures 51 and 52 models, with a longer waterline and more powerful broad stern sections, even though maximum beam is only 12cm greater.

An important part of the Allures 51.9 concept is also to raise the interior fit out to a higher level. Larger windows and overhead panels create even more natural light and there’s a 270° view from the generous navigation station at the forward end of the saloon.

Beyond this, the most obvious difference compared to the previous models is in the spacious full-beam aft master cabin that’s sure to be a hit with many prospective owners. The forward part of the accommodation can be arranged with either two equal en-suite double cabins, or a larger double guest cabin with a peninsula bed and more stowage, plus a smaller offset Pullman cabin with two single bunks.

The big aft cabin doesn’t impact on the space available on deck and the cockpit is an impressive 6m long. Key sail handling operations are carried out from the security of the cockpit, making this an easy boat to sail short-handed.

The first example was launched in May and is fitted with an optional hard bimini. After sea trials the first Allures 51.9 will join the 2021/2022 Grand Large World Odyssey 500, taking the southern route via the Magellan Straits.

Allures 51.9 specifications

LOA: 15.57m 51ft 1in

Beam: 4.82m 15ft 7in

Draught: 1.34 to 2.92m 4ft 5in to 9ft 7in

Displacement: 18,400kg 40,600lb

Base price: €706,860 ex VAT

Builder: allures.com

