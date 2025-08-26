Dufour 54 first look: Trademark Dufour features with innovative cabin options

The new Dufour 54 blends innovation with classic Dufour elements, making a boat owners can adapt to suit their sailing style.

The new Umberto Felci-designed flagship for this La Rochelle-based yard introduces several new features that make life on board more comfortable and civilised. Of particular interest to owners are the two options for the forecabin of three-cabin versions created by interior designer Luca Ardizio.

The ‘master cabin’ layout has a peninsula bed forward, separate toilet and shower areas, plus a small dressing table, ample stowage and an unusually large floor area that will translate to a very spacious feeling.

The ‘master suite’ version uses this space in an innovative manner we’ve not seen before on a boat of this size. The broad hull shape forward allows an athwartships peninsula bed offset to starboard, with its head alongside the starboard bow and a great view out of the hull windows opposite.

There’s also a small sofa opposite the foot of the bed, while en suite toilet and shower facilities move to spacious compartments right forward. In addition, there’s a further compartment that could be used as a dressing room or a private office area.

On deck, there’s a choice of a classic fabric bimini and sprayhood, or a fixed rigid arch above the companionway plus optional hardtop. This looks to be an excellent set-up, covering the whole cockpit and creating a very comfortable area with protection from both sun and inclement weather. It also offers a huge area for installing solar panels.

Trademark Dufour features include the built-in outdoor galley and barbecue that’s operated from the large fold-down bathing platform.

Dufour 54 Specifications:

LOA: 16.84m 55ft 3in

Hull length: 15.90m 52ft 2in

LWL: 14.85m 48ft 9in

Beam: 5.25m 17ft 3in

Draught: 2.0m 6ft 7in or 2.4m 7ft 10in

Ballast: 4,900kg 10,802lb

Price: €455,000 ex VAT

Contact details: dufour-yachts.com

