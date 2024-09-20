Dufour 44 review: More space but maintaining performance

It’s not just volume that has changed drastically in production cruising yacht design, it’s how designers and sailors use it, which has been a clear focus on the Dufour 44

What makes the perfect saloon for a cruising yacht? Ask anyone of a certain age and they’re likely to start with safety aspects – snug, with at least a couple of good sea berths, plenty of handholds and no big, wide open spaces that might be dangerous when thrashing to windward. But as we’ll see, Dufour has thrown away the rule book allowing Ardizio Design to create an interior with a refreshingly different style to most.

I sailed a prototype boat from La Rochelle a few months ahead of the Dufour 44’s official launch at Cannes in September. The Umberto Felci-designed hull has beam carried well forward at both deck and chine level, though there’s lots of flare above the waterline, especially forward, giving a relatively narrow waterline beam and low wetted surface area, which boosts performance in light airs.

We experienced the benefits of this immediately after leaving La Rochelle’s Port les Minimes marina, sailing close hauled in only 8 knots of true wind. Even in these light airs we maintained a fairly consistent five knots of boat speed. As we got further offshore in the west-northwesterly airflow, the wind increased to 10 knots and boat speed to six knots, rising to 6.5 knots as the breeze built to 12 knots. Throughout our sail the boat tacked through 95° or less.

Rigged for easy speed

Dufour worked a lot on sail shape with Elvstrom to get the right balance between depth and power for the optional sustainable and high tech Ekko sails which the test boat is equipped with. They set well and clearly helped the boat’s performance and feel.

Felci studied options for both single and twin rudders, determining that the former is sufficient, even with full sail in more than 25 knots of breeze. This gives more feel on the helm than twin rudders while also making the boat easier to handle in harbour, thanks to the prop wash over the rudder. It’s also a simpler solution that frees up more interior and stowage space.

The hull shape is such that stability also builds very quickly when the boat starts to heel and the leeward chine digs in. As true wind speed increased to 14.5 knots ahead of a line of cloud, boat speed nudged up to 6.7-6.8 knots, with a little more heel but not a lot by the standards of older designs. This was still very comfortable sailing and a long way from needing to reef, even though the apparent wind was now above 18 knots.

Throughout my test the boat had a direct and responsive feel to the helm that belies the 10.2 tonne displacement. Even when attempting to bear away without easing the sheets and the boat well powered up, the rudder still had plenty of bite and answered the helm immediately – a world away from wide-stern single rudder designs of two or three decades ago.

Bearing away to a true wind angle of 65-70º when the true wind dropped back down to 9 knots we still made a comfortable 7 knots of boat speed, although with no asymmetric spinnaker we weren’t able to check realistic speed potential on broad reaching angles or downwind.

On deck

Helm stations are well outboard, which gives a good view of the luff of the sail, though you can’t sit astride the wheel when helming upwind. The cockpit sole is quite high, which means the side deck next to the wheels is quite low, but it’s still a comfortable seat when helming. There’s also a seat behind the helm that allows you to sit comfortably when driving for long periods. In all cases there’s a good view of the headsail luff.

There are no foot chocks for the driver on the basis that owners have so many different preferences it’s impossible to satisfy everyone. Instead this is a dealer-level customisation to allow each owner to choose their favoured solution.

The passage to the side decks is forward of the helm stations, which makes the mainsheet winch on the Ocean version a bit of a stretch from the wheel. On the other hand, it provides plenty of space for a crewmember to work the sheets.

The 108% headsail of the test boat is set on a Facnor FD flat deck furler that helps maximise luff length, although a smaller non-overlapping jib can be specified.

The mainsail is set up as standard with two single line reefs, the positions of which were defined after careful analysis by both Elvstrom and Felci. It’s not currently possible to order a third reef from the factory, but there is a spare sheave in the boom and space at the mast plate to install one. Commendably large rope bins are provided at the companionway and behind the winch stations.

The stern platform has access to the cockpit on both sides of the transom, facilitating easy circulation of people. Liferaft stowage is in the middle, with Dufour’s trademark outdoor galley with a barbecue and small sink above. Add to that a fridge in the cockpit table and it’s easy to understand why many Dufour owners predominately cook outside in favourable weather.

Many of today’s yachts are used in a different manner to those of the past. Three or four decades ago a Nicholson 32 or Contessa 32 might have been considered an average size serious cruising yacht. Yet a passage plan might assume an average speed of 4 or 5 knots and weather forecasts were nowhere near as good as those of today, which meant a far greater chance of a passage across, for example, the English Channel or North Sea, turning into a beat at the end. Throw in a tidal gate or two and a lot of 75- to 90-mile passages back then became 18- to 24-hour ordeals.

Times have changed

By contrast, today’s boats are on average a lot larger and proportionately much faster, with the result the same distance is normally covered in no more than 12-14 hours and often a lot less, unless it’s a straight beat to windward. But even that is less likely, thanks to the massive improvements in weather forecasting over the past few decades that mean long upwind slogs when cruising are now encountered much less frequently.

Another difference is that today’s boats don’t heel as much – a wide, high form stability cruising hull shape will rarely see much more than 20°, even when pressed, and 15-18° is more typical. That makes it easier to move around the interior when bashing upwind.

Saloon and galley layouts by Ardizio Design feel distinctly different to many boats, yet will make sense for a lot of owners.

The space is dominated by a large C-shape seating area with a hexagonal table to port. A neat innovation is the three movable fabric stools that provide extra seating on the inboard side of the table. These can be used flexibly, are lightweight, don’t fall over and have an effective non-slip base. They also stack against the starboard settee, extending that space into a larger lounging area.

On the downside there’s no dedicated navstation, other than a folding shelf for a laptop, and the forward galley option initially looks small, with a lack of fixed worktop space, though there is more at a slightly lower level than the main countertops.

Handholds and grabrails below decks are important for safety at sea, yet provision is often poor on many new yachts – and in any case owners often have different ideas as to what will work best for them. Dufour has planned for interior handrails to be added as a customised option at the dealer level and has designed a choice of mounting points into the underside of the coachroof for this purpose.

Stowage is well configured and in general a marked improvement to older designs, with plenty of thought given to ease of use of space. For instance, there are drawers under both port and starboard settees. These cost boatbuilders extra money to install, but can make a huge difference to life on board.

Other neat touches include a wine rack under the saloon floor and Dufour’s effective dustpan below the cabin sole. There are lights combined with USB outlets next to each bed and the spacious forward owner’s cabin has a good area of bookshelves and space for phones, keys, wallets and so on next to the head of the bed.

Nonetheless, the interior is better in harbour or at anchor than at sea and the galley on the version I tested won’t be easy to use when well heeled. There is an option for a conventional linear galley on the starboard side.

As with other models in the range it’s available in Easy, Ocean and Performance variants. The bulk of sales of the pared-down Easy version are likely to go to charter companies, while the Ocean model I sailed will be the choice of most private owners.

Dufour worked with charter companies in Croatia to optimise quick and easy access for maintenance and repair of systems throughout the boat – also a big benefit for private owners. Easily accessible items are more likely to be inspected on a regular basis, markedly reducing potential for breakdowns.

Dufour 44 specifications

LOA: 13.91m 45ft 8in

LWL: 12.23m 40ft 2in

Beam: 4.45m 14ft 7in

Draught (standard keel): 2.2m 7ft 2in

Draught (shoal draught keel): 1.75m 5ft 9in

Light disp: 10,200kg 22,500lb

Ballast: 2,850kg 6,284lb

Fuel: 250lt 55gal

Water: 250lt 55gal (extra 180lt 48gal optional)

Engine: 50hp (60hp optional)

Sail area (100% foretriangle): 96.8m2 1,042ft2

Disp/LWL ratio: 155

Sail area/disp ratio: 20.9

Price as tested: approx €400,000 ex VAT

Contact: dufour-yachts.com

