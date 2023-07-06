Prime Day drybag deals: Our pick of the best waterproof bag bargains

Whether you're after a waterproof backpack or a simple weatherproof pouch, you'll find what you're after in our guide to the best Prime Day drybag deals...
Salt water – the universal enemy of pretty much every sensitive bit of kit on board your yacht. Keeping your things clean and dry can be a challenge, particularly when the weather kicks up, so a decent drybag is a real must-have.
If yours has seen better days, our round-up of the best Prime Day drybag deals is the best place to start shopping for a replacement.
We’ve trawled through all the major retailers on both sides of the Atlantic looking for the best deals, and are pleased to report that there is a wide selection of brands getting involved in Prime Day 2023, including big boating names such as Overboard and Osprey.
Our pick of the best early Prime Day drybag deals
Qoolife 20L Dry Bag Waterproof with Solar Light
Was $48.99, now $39.19 at Amazon
There’s a 20% off coupon available on this interesting dry bag right now. Not only will it keep your stuff dry, but it can keep your electronics charged too, with a built-in solar panel.
Overboard Classic Canvas Dry Sack 40L
Was $64.69/£62.82, now $54.99/£49.99 at Tradeinn.com
As the name suggests, Overboard is a boating specialist that makes the kind of super-waterproof kit that can deal with an MOB situation. We tested their 30L backpack and 40L drybag last year, both of which impressed, but it’s their 40L duffel bag that has the biggest discount ahead of Prime Day.
Spigen Aqua Shield Waterproof Dry Bag Set (20L+2L)
Was £25.99, now £23.99 via Amazon UK
A tempting drybag bundle, this IPX6-rated set from Spigen includes a 20L drybag with removable shoulder straps and a 2L pouch with a carabiner attachment.
Osprey Europe Unisex Ultralight Dry Sack
Was £18, now £12.18 via Amazon UK
This budget-friendly drybag is available with a 32% discount ahead of Prime Day 2023. Made from 100% recycled materials, this Osprey option boasts impressive green credentials.
Keep checking back with Yachting World this week, as we’ll be scouring the web for the best discounts and deals in the run up to Black Friday.