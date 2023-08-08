Coolest yachts: Quantum Racing

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. Terry Hutchinson nominates Quantum Racing

Terry Hutchinson is tactician for the Quantum Racing TP52 and nominates the team’s Botin-designed USA 52018. “The most recent Quantum Racing and this entire generation of TP52s have been a good step beyond the 2015 fleet,” he says.

The TP52 is a box rule class, with rules tweaked in agreement with the owners to maintain close racing. In 2017 the class voted that the latest updates, which included increased stiffness and rig refinements, would remain in place for three years.

That guarantee contributed to an impressive nine new boats being launched in 2018 (post-Covid the class has since agreed no further changes until 2025). Quantum Racing won the 2022 Super Series overall title, their fifth series win.

“The class makes these boats incredible to race. It is the perfect balance of design, cutting edge technology, performance and teamwork that allows one to succeed on the water,” he says.“Top speed I have experienced is 30.9 knots – simply awesome!”

Quantum Racing stats rating

Top speed: 30.9 knots

LOA: 15.85m/52ft

Launched: 2018

Berths: 2

Price: approx. £2.6m

Adrenalin factor: 80%

Terry Hutchinson

Terry Hutchinson (USA) is an 11-time world champion, tactician to the multiple series and World Championship-winning Quantum Racing TP52 team, and has been part of five America’s Cup campaigns. He is currently president of sailing operations and skipper for the New York Yacht Club’s American Magic Challenge for the 37th Cup.

