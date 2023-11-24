Save up to 55% off these H2O Bushnell binoculars in this Black Friday deal

A pair of Bushnell waterproof binoculars from a big brand for over 50% off for Black Friday? Come on then, let the dog see the rabbit...
Bushnell Binoculars at less than half price? I’m not sure how they do it but if you’re in the market for some decent budget level binoculars, then these could be just the right thing for you.
Our man Rob Melotti tested the 7×50 Porro Prism pair that are currently 55% off, so we can testify to the brand’s sturdy build quality, which comes backed by a lifetime warranty.
Bushnell H2O 7x50mm Waterproof Binoculars | Save 55% at Amazon
Was $149.95, Now $69.98
IPX7 waterproof and fog proof, these are more than up to the job of keeping watch, or even indulging in a spot of birdwatching at anchor.
Bushnell H2O 8×42 mm All Purpose Binoculars | Save 37% at Amazon
Was £165.95, Now £104.30
You can’t really go wrong with a sturdy pair of waterproof Bushnells. They might not be as sophisticated as a more expensive pair, but you’ll be able to hold on to these for lengthy spells as they are lightweight and they can take a dunking too due to being sealed.
I love a pair of marine binoculars. If you leave a pair lying around, I can’t resist picking them up and gazing about the place, whether on land or at sea.
I have several pairs of my own, some small and lightweight low budget and some fancy all singing and dancing ones.
I often reach for the lightweight cheap ones because they’re less precious.
The Bushnells feel rugged and sturdy in the hand. They are built well with some great rubberised outer to absorb bumps and knocks.
You can take a wave to the head while gazing though these and you’ll not be worried as they are sealed, water proof and fog free.
These are the kind of marine binoculars you’ll have at hand and reach for time and time again.
