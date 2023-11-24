Save up to 55% off these H2O Bushnell binoculars in this Black Friday deal

Bushnell H2O 7x50mm Waterproof Binoculars | Save 55% at Amazon

Was $149.95 , Now $69.98

IPX7 waterproof and fog proof, these are more than up to the job of keeping watch, or even indulging in a spot of birdwatching at anchor. View Deal

Bushnell H2O 8×42 mm All Purpose Binoculars | Save 37% at Amazon

Was £165.95, Now £104.30

You can’t really go wrong with a sturdy pair of waterproof Bushnells. They might not be as sophisticated as a more expensive pair, but you’ll be able to hold on to these for lengthy spells as they are lightweight and they can take a dunking too due to being sealed. View Deal Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

I love a pair of marine binoculars. If you leave a pair lying around, I can’t resist picking them up and gazing about the place, whether on land or at sea.

I have several pairs of my own, some small and lightweight low budget and some fancy all singing and dancing ones.

I often reach for the lightweight cheap ones because they’re less precious.

The Bushnells feel rugged and sturdy in the hand. They are built well with some great rubberised outer to absorb bumps and knocks.

You can take a wave to the head while gazing though these and you’ll not be worried as they are sealed, water proof and fog free.