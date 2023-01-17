Boot Düsseldorf 2023: Top new yachts making their debut

There will be a plethora of new yacht launches at Boot Düsseldorf 2023, here's our pick of some of the most exciting launches due to be unveiled at the show

One of the worlds most exciting boat shows comes round every January and often features a host of new yacht launches ready for the year ahead. Boot Düsseldorf this year once again looks set to have a whole host of new yacht launches. Some of these models are making their show debuts, and some are being unveiled for the first time.

If motorboats are more your thing, check out this preview from our sister title Motorboat and Yachting on the best new motor yachts at Boot Dusseldorf 2023.

Best new boats of Boot Düsseldorf 2023

Jeanneau Yachts 55

Here’s a novel design we’re eager to view. Following the recently launched Jeanneau Yachts 60 and 65, and yet offering something totally different, the Jeanneau Yachts 55 features a highly innovative layout, which focuses on the privacy of the owner.

We all like our own space sometimes, another reason behind the popularity of multihulls. Never afraid to try new things, Jeanneau has created a full apartment for the owner – by providing separate companionways giving direct access to the aft guest cabins, everything from the main companionway forward can be used for the owner’s space.

The split cockpit is also unusual. The forward end is for sail handling, under the protection of a fixed arch and sprayhood or fixed windscreen, while the entire aft section is dedicated to sun lounging space.

Builder: jeanneau.com

Contest 49CS & 50CS

A joint world premiere of two brand new yachts, the sisterships of the same hull in different formats, will be quite the statement from the Dutch yard Contest Yachts. Where the 49CS is a natural step up from the 42CS (see full report page 58), the 50CS takes its centre cockpit cues from the 55CS, with a more conventional centre cockpit layout with aft master suite.

It’s highly unusual to have such different options on the same hull, particularly on yachts designed for bluewater cruising. Both versions still offer three cabins, two heads, plus the option of electric propulsion.

Builder: contestyachts.com

Nordship 420DS

When you have a niche in which you’re top of the game, there’s little need to shake things up too often. Yet after years of relying on its staple models, Danish deck saloon specialists Nordship had a busy 2022, launching two new designs, a 500DS Custom and this 420DS. We were due to sail the 500DS Custom for European Yacht of the Year trials, but a problem with the mainsail furler unfortunately meant it missed that window. But we’re itching to see the 420DS, which will make its debut at Düsseldorf, and is a size that sits at the heart of what this yard does best.

Lars Buchwald has given the coachroof windows more of a modern wraparound look, but otherwise expect signature features including panoramic views from the deck saloon, a sumptuous aft cabin and top quality mahogany joinerwork.

Builder: nordship.dk

Saffier SE 24 Lite

They just keep getting better! First comes fun, planing performance whether solo or crewed, but then comes so much more from these Dutch daysailer specialists. Saffier’s brand new SE 24 Lite is a lightweight (1,200kg), stable (450kg in the keel), sporty design, which should prove simple to sail alone or with family or friends thanks to the large, uncluttered and well organised cockpit.

It’s trailable, can be hoisted by a single point and is simple and quick to rig. And it’s current: there is enough integrated solar panel capacity designed in to charge the 3.5kW Torqeedo battery for the electric drive (estimated to be 70% lighter than diesel propulsion). The instrument displays can be removed to recharge at home or in the car, and if you fancy staying aboard overnight, there are two berths below decks.

Builder: saffieryachts.com

Elan Impression 43

Elan’s impression range has long been popular for Med cruising and charters, as they are voluminous yet fun and easy to sail. And while the Slovenian yard has brought out some cracking new designs recently, such as the GT6 in 2020 and the E6 last year, its Impression range of cruisers has needed something fresh. Long standing Elan designer Rob Humphreys has drawn a good looking hull shape for this new deck saloon, which sports twin rudders and a 1.95m L-shape keel as standard. And after its success with the E6, Pininfarina was commissioned for the styling. The spacious rustic oak interior is offered with three or four cabins with two heads.

Elan was an early leader in the use of vacuum-infusion and has employed its Vacuum Assisted Infusion Lamination (VAIL) technology on the hull, deck and stringers for a stiff hull and consistent finish. An optional bowsprit extends LOA from 43ft 8in to 44ft 7in.

Builder: elan-yachts.com

Dufour 37

As it was designed to replace Dufour’s exceedingly popular 360, this new model was given the 37 badge, but is in fact 4ft shorter on deck. Not that you know that once on board – thanks to modern hull design, the voluminous bow and wide stern provides ample space on and below deck.

It’s also really fun to sail. Available with three different winch and deck setups, badged Easy, Ocean and Performance, this is a European Yacht of the Year 2023 nominee in the Family Cruiser category – see our issue next month for the winners and more on the nominees.

Builder: dufour-yachts.com

Neo 570c

A spicy all-carbon cruiser racer from the board of in-demand Shaun Carkeek, this will make for a real draw at the show. For full details see our issue last month, January 2022.

Builder: neoyachts.com

RM 1380

Great to see the La Rochelle plywood epoxy specialists back with a new model, a Lombard-designed flagship at that. Again, see last month’s issue for full details.

Builder: rm-yachts.com

