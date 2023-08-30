These 6 boating kit deals in the West Marine Labor Day sale have got us reaching for our wallets

Labor Day weekend is almost here and West Marine has rolled out hundreds of Labor Day boating deals to help you stock up your boat for less...
Labor Day weekend is a great time to pick up a bargain on boating gear and West Marine’s Labor Day sale looks particularly good this year.
There are hundreds, if not thousands of discounts at the retail giant this weekend, and we’ve trawled through them to pick out what we think are the best of the best.
Most of their offers are live now and will remain so throughout the weekend but will only last until the products are sold out, so don’t hang around.
Read on for our guide to the biggest discounts on quality boating gear this Labor Day weekend…
[N.B. These are US-only deals, apologies to our overseas readers – ed.]
6 of the best Labor Day boating deals
West Marine All Clear Offshore Inflatable Lifejacket with Harness – was $229.99, now $137.99, save 40%
A proper Type I rated bluewater lifejacket is a must-have for offshore boaters, and this West Marine branded PFD is reduced by more than $90 in the Labor Day sale.
West Marine Runabout Lifejacket 3-Pack – was $54.99, now $32.99, save 40%
If you’re planning some lake boating or watersports instead, then this three-pack of life vests is great value. They’re Type III rated by the USCG and give 15.5lbs of positive buoyancy.
Quiksilver Waterman Men’s Sea Breezer Shirt – was $89.00, now $66.75, save 25%
Nothing says ‘cocktail time’ quite like a Hawaiian shirt, and this snazzy palm tree design will brighten up your boating wardrobe this Labor Day weekend.
West Marine UV Pro Wide Brim Hat – was $36.99, now $27.74, save 25%
Captain’s hats are all well and good (and West Marine has those included in the sale too) but we’re much more interested in this practical brimmed hat with a chin retainer, which will give all-round shade and is less likely to end up in the drink.
Costa Spearo XL 580G Polarized Sunglasses – was $284, now $227.20, save 20%
A decent pair of polarized sunglasses is a worthwhile investment – spend a bit more now and your eyes will thank you in the long run. This pair from Costa are super durable and include grippy nose pads for a more secure fit. [The XL sizing is particularly welcome if you have a big ol’ pumpkin head like me – ed.]
