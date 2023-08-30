These 6 boating kit deals in the West Marine Labor Day sale have got us reaching for our wallets

Labor Day weekend is almost here and West Marine has rolled out hundreds of Labor Day boating deals to help you stock up your boat for less...

Labor Day weekend is a great time to pick up a bargain on boating gear and West Marine’s Labor Day sale looks particularly good this year.

There are hundreds, if not thousands of discounts at the retail giant this weekend, and we’ve trawled through them to pick out what we think are the best of the best.

Most of their offers are live now and will remain so throughout the weekend but will only last until the products are sold out, so don’t hang around.

Read on for our guide to the biggest discounts on quality boating gear this Labor Day weekend…

[N.B. These are US-only deals, apologies to our overseas readers – ed.]

Quick links

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

6 of the best Labor Day boating deals

West Marine UV Pro Wide Brim Hat – was $36.99, now $27.74, save 25%

Captain’s hats are all well and good (and West Marine has those included in the sale too) but we’re much more interested in this practical brimmed hat with a chin retainer, which will give all-round shade and is less likely to end up in the drink. View Deal on WestMarine.com

Still didn’t find what you’re after? Check out all the deals in the West Marine Labor Day sale

If you enjoyed this….