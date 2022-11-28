Black Friday marine radio deals: 6 must-see offers

Looking to save money on a fixed or handheld marine VHF radio? We hunt down six of the best Black Friday marine radio deals...

Your search for a Black Friday marine radio doesn’t have to involve compromising on features or quality.

On the contrary, any of these portable handheld VHF radios would do a great job either as a standalone device on a small boat or as a back-up on a large one.

And if you favour a fixed marine radio with extra transmit power and a less cramped fascia, we’ve tracked down some tempting Black Friday marine radio deals for you too.

6 of the best Black Friday marine radio deals

Icom IC-M25 EURO

Icom’s best-selling handheld VHF radio is lightweight, buoyant and waterproof with an intuitive keypad and a handy USB charging socket, so you can top up the battery from a variety of sources. The proven ‘Float and Flash’ facility helps you retrieve it if dropped overboard and the sealed 1500mAh lithium-ion battery provides around 11 hours of average use on a single charge. It’s the ideal solution for paddle boards, sea kayaks, compact open boats and grab bag back-ups.

Was: £164.99

Now: £149.58 at Amazon View Deal

Cobra MR HH350 VHF

At 262g, Cobra’s HH350 is a bit heavier than the Icom IC-M25 EURO but the features are impressive and, with a few pounds off, the price is tempting. You can select between 1, 3 and 6 Watt transmission for short and long range communication. The noise-cancelling microphone is paired with a ‘BURP’ facility that helps shake water out of the speaker grill for better clarity. And the tough, buoyant orange-trimmed case makes retrieval simple.

Was: £135

Now: £124.99 at Amazon View Deal Standard Horizon HX40E The HX40E is the smallest VHF Standard Horizon has ever built. In spite of its carry-friendly dimensions, it still provides 6W of output power and 600mW of audio output, plus an integrated 1850mAh lithium polymer battery for easy all-day use. In addition to dual and triple watch facilities, it comes with an ATIS setting for use on the inland waterways. You can also save up to 10 preferred channels and the supplied charger will return the battery to full capacity in just 3 hours.

Was: £131.95

Now: £103.46 at marinesuperstore.com View Deal Standard Horizon Eclipse GX1400GPS/E

Looking for a fixed DSC VHF unit but keen to avoid cluttering up your dash? The GX1400 with built-in GPS is usefully compact and very easy to fit. It comes with a separate Channel 70 receiver, enabling you to receive DSC calls even when listening to other comms. It also features a large backlit display with an ‘E2O’ (Easy to Operate) menu system, providing quick access to DSC calls, position sharing and waypoint navigation. The flush-mount bracket is optional but the IPX8 waterproof rating and three-year warranty do plenty to make up for that.

Was: £188.95

Now: £176.95 at gaelforcemarine.co.uk View Deal

Entel HT649

If you’re a serious year-round boater with a fondness for uncompromising commercial toughness, Entel’s HT649 is about as hardy as a handheld VHF gets. Built like a tank and finished like a hi-vis jacket, this GMDSS portable VHF includes class-leading IP68 submersible waterproofing, plus reliable operation in all kinds of exposed conditions from -20 to +55 degrees Centigrade. It also comes with a powerful 2,000mAh Lithium-Ion battery and an emergency spare.

Was: £499

Now: £382.50 at eBay View Deal

Raymarine Ray53