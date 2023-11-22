Black Friday dry bag deals: Where to find the best bargains

We'll be picking out some of the best Black Friday dry bag deals this week. Here's how you could save up to 45%...

Using a dry bag is the ideal way to protect essentials afloat, whether you are sailing, surfing, paddle boarding or any other activity that sees you in or around the water.

There are already a few Black Friday dry bag deals on offer this week, with more surely to come. If you are looking to grab a waterproof bag bargain it is worth considering what your planned use will be.

If just you’re just looking to keep things dry at the beach or on the water, a cheap dry tube style bag will be fine, albeit not overly durable or practical in use. Also the typical single shoulder strap these have is not comfortable when the bag is laden.

For those with more ambitious plans, it is arguably a better investment to choose a more robust backpack or duffel style bag with external pockets, more comfort features and better waterproofing. It should last longer, better protect your kit and be more comfortable to carry – though that all comes at a cost…

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Best early Black Friday dry bag deals US

Yeti Camino waterproof tote bag | Save 30% at Amazon

Was: $130 , now: $90

Yeti have fast become one of the best brands available for watersports enthusiasts. Their kit does not come cheap, but everything we’ve tested by them so far has been a cut above the competition. This Camino Tote Bag is a bit different to most edry bags you’ll find. The multi-functional carryall offers a highly durable thickskin shell, which has high abrasion and puncture resistance, while the Molded Bottom keeps everything upright. View Deal

IDrybag 25l roll top waterproof backpack | Save 45% at Amazon

Was: $77 , now: $42

This durable waterproof backpack has padded shoulder straps, which will make it more comfortable to carry kit further. It features a roll top closure with a protective flap to provide a full waterproofing. It also features a laptop sleep to keep your computer protected as well as keeping it dry. View Deal