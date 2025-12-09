Bigger and better? Meet the high-performance multihulls

Toby Hodges takes a look at a new generation of high-performance multihulls, which are sacrificing ultimate speed for luxury, livability, and eco-credentials

The world of high-performance cruising catamarans is currently undergoing a radical evolution. For decades, the segment was strictly defined by speed and lightweight, minimalist construction. Now, technological advancement, and a new focus on sustainability is driving builders to reinterpret what a fast multihull can be.

From the legendary Gunboat launching a radical new ‘Gran Turismo’ line designed for comfort over ultimate pace, to the eco-conscious innovations of Windelo and the superyacht-quality ambition of the new Dutch builder Holld, the focus is shifting.

This year’s yachting festivals provided a clear snapshot of this dynamic new market, showcasing performance cats that put volume, lifestyle, and ecological efficiency squarely alongside speed. With new models like the voluminous Gunboat Fusion 80 and the versatile Leopard 52 offering owners more luxury, livability, and operational flexibility than ever before, the defining lines of the performance multihull are being redrawn. Get ready to explore the exciting new generation of cruising catamarans that are built not just to sail fast, but to live well.

Gunboat Fusion 80

First, a Gunboat with a flybridge, and now a new line of voluminous flybridge cruisers…

Gunboat was/is the reference point in performance cruising cats. It didn’t just set the bar, it invented it. As Gunboat models evolved and were increasingly turbocharged, they became more elite cruiser-racers.

To see the now french-owned brand move into a new high volume market sector will no doubt raise many eyebrows, but together with design partners including VPLP and Christophe Chedal-Anglais, Gunboat has done its homework.

“We’ve led the fast cruising market for 25 years, but now owners have been asking for more,” marketing director Rodolphe Cadoret announced at the unveiling of this Fusion line in Cannes. “It’s time to bring something else to the market.”

That something else is a ‘Gran Turismo’ range that puts an emphasis on the lifestyle experience – intriguing, especially as Gunboat already has a 72ft flybridge model (No.5 in build).

Managing partner Benoit Lebizay confirmed the 72 fly was a “shy move towards this area… and see that the market is not only ready to accept this, but now demands it.”

So Fusion extends Gunboat into the realm of more comfort. “We want to focus on sailing early [from 6 knots], but top speeds are not important. The 72 is already too fast for some owners for a flybridge cat. To get to double digits quickly is capturing that essence,” Lebizay continued.

The development team picked a figure in the middle of the weight sector – meaning 50-55 tonnes fully loaded, rather than the 32 tonnes of the GB72, or the 75 tonnes loaded figure of other cruising cats this size.

Construction will be in infused composite rather than Gunboat’s typical super light pre-preg carbon cats. “We can afford to not use honeycomb furniture and can offer more perceived quality,” Lebizay added. As a comparison, the 10m2 master cabin on the 72 is 19m2 on the Fusion 80. As well as this vast suite with its direct sea access, other key features include the large flybridge and forward cockpit with steps that lower to the sea.

Sensing people’s loyalty to the original Gunboat ethos, Lebizay compared the move to the automotive sector, explaining how the example they used internally is Porsche’s Cayenne model (a crossover SUV introduced over 20 years ago) – the german manufacturer took on that brand risk, yet succeeded in extending it into a new segment.

The first Fusion is an 80, pitched at the biggest expected growth area. “Gunboat is always going to be in the crewed boat area of 70-80ft… the idea is to do a range of Fusion because we want to combine two things that have been antagonistic – performance at one end and comfort at the other. This brings them together at the next level.”

Gunboat Fusion 80 specifications

LOA: 24.00m 78ft 9in

LWL: 23.95m 78ft 6in

Beam: 11.07m 36ft 3in

Draught: 2.20m-4.06m 7ft 2in-13ft 3in

Sail area (upwind): 295m2 3,175ft2

Price from: €13.5m ex VAT

Windelo 58 & 62

Think back over the explosion of performance cruising Catamarans in recent years, and a brand that sticks out for good reasons is Windelo. This Canet-en-Roussillon startup yard formed in 2019 with a focus on innovation, particularly with regard to using more sustainable materials and systems.

As well as its thorough research into and use of basalt fibre, recycled foam, green energies and electric hydrogenerating drives, these Christophe Barreau designs are also refreshingly different. Not only do they use a garage-style door aft to promote a vast and seamless indoor/outdoor space with a formidable amount of glazing and surround views, the forward helm and cockpit layout help set them apart.

I really came to appreciate the benefits of handling the original Windelo 50 from this position, one of the least pitching by the mast base. Minimal leads are needed for the lines, which aids short-handing, and the cockpit and helms are in easy social connection to those you’re sailing with. Therefore, while Windelo is currently building sports versions of its 55, it makes sense to see it maintaining the majority of these design features and material choices for its new range of 60ft cruisers, the 58 and 62. Both are conceived for private ownership or for use with a skipper/small crew.

Although powered by green energy, the most ecological measure is to sail as much as possible, hence these new models are designed to sail in as little as four knots of wind, thanks to lightweight fine hulls, lifting boards, and powerful rigs. “We wanted boats that offer more space, more comfort, and more autonomy — without compromising performance or sustainability,” designer Christophe Barreau explains.

The interiors have received an uplift in quality, thanks to a new partnership with automotive design specialists Stellantis. Both models offer up to five cabins (four of which are en suite on the 58) and the option for crew cabin access direct from the cockpit.

Windelo 58 specifications

LOA: 17.68m 58ft 0in

Beam: 9.48m 31ft 1in

Draught: 1.35m-3.00m 4ft 5in-9ft 9in

Displacement: 18 tonnes

Price: €2,100,000

Windelo 62 specifciations

LOA: 18.88m 62ft 0in

Beam: 9.48m 31ft 1in

Draught: 1.35m-3.00m 4ft 5in-9ft 10in

Displacement: 22 tonnes

Price: €2,550,000

Holld 74

We introduced this new dutch brand in our October issue, and then had the chance to meet the team and designer behind it at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September. The founders of the Zwartsluis yard have known and worked together for many years doing specialist composite work for neighbouring superyacht builders such as Vitters, Royal Huisman and Feadship. They’ve set themselves up as the only dutch carbon Multihull manufacturers, specialising in superyacht quality. Holld offers performance cruising catamarans that can be sailed with small crews.

“We want to bring our superyacht quality into high-performance cruising catamarans that can be short-handed,” says Holld’s Anneke Harms. The 74 is an Elliot Thorne design being built on spec with an expected launch at the end of next year. Aimed at owners downsizing from superyachts who don’t want big crews, 74 is the maximum you can handle with a small crew, Holld argues.

Stub keels are preferred over daggerboards as they’re easier and more practical, without taking interior space, for a small trade-off in performance. That said, the design could accommodate boards if an owner so desired.

These semi-custom cats are highly advanced technical builds, hybrid-ready, and with modular interiors. They use one-shot infusion in negative moulds, with all parts in infusion too, and the yard has an ‘obsessive focus on precision’.

Holld 74 specifications

LOA: 22.50m 73ft 20in

LWL: 22.00m 72ft 2in

Beam: 10.20m 33ft 6in

Draught: 1.45m 4ft 9in

Displacement: 23.95 tonnes

Leopard 52

Cannes marked the world premiere for the Leopard 52, a three- to six-cabin model, with multiple layout options to offer the most versatile appeal, whether for the owner-operator liveaboard or as a dream charter boat.

Leopard, The Moorings and Sunsail, together with their long-term builders Robertson & Caine and designers Simonis Voogd, make for a team not lacking in experience and feedback, having built 246 of the previous 50ft model. Impressively, the base price of this new replacement remains the same.

This 52 is not only ‘bigger everywhere’ but is designed to also deliver improved sailing performance over its recent smaller sistership 46. And despite the vessel’s size, it’s already proved it can sail in just light single figure breezes. Fine bows, stepped hulls, deep keels and a tall mast with optional square-top main (17% extra upwind sail area) all help contribute to this performance.

The show boat had the hybrid electric JOOOL power set up installed (€170,000 extra), which is capable of regenerating power under sail, while 57hp diesels come as standard.

The indoor/outdoor configuration will draw appeal, as will the number of different relaxation spaces, including Leopard’s trademark forward cockpit. The wide range of layout possibilities helps it suit private, bareboat or crewed charter use. The port hull in particular is clever as it can be chosen with a VIP or crew cabin with private aft entrance, or with a huge utility cabin fore, aft or both that liveaboards will cherish, while every cabin can have its own en suite.

Leopard 52 specifications

LOA: 15.75m 51ft 8in

LWL: 15.31m 50ft 3in

Beam: 8.16m 26ft 9in

Draught: 1.45m 4ft 9in

Displacement: 20.52 tonnes

Price: €899,000 ex VAT

