Best Yachts of 2025: European Yacht of the Year 2025 Winners

As one of 12 jury members from across Europe who all tested the 12 shortlisted yachts, and the only British judge, Toby Hodges reveals the best yachts of 2025. Here’s his verdict on the winners and nominees.

The European Yacht of the Year 2025 winners were announced this evening, Saturday 18 January 2025 on the first night of the Dusseldorf Boat Show. Dubbed the ‘oscars of yachting’ the awards this year comprised 12 nominees, from which we elected five category winners.

The 12-strong jury is formed of leading boat test critics from their individual countries panning Europe.

Each nominee is tested by all jury members over two weeks of trials in two locations during the Autumn. It’s an impartial, intense and comprehensive programme which results not simply in awarding winners, but by exposing and revealing the boats’ strengths and weaknesses it helps encourage better built and better value new yachts.

The winners will be displayed at the show. But for those who can’t make it, worry not – I’ve sailed all the boats and done the legwork for you! We’ve also got full reports in Yachting World and full video walkthroughs on each.

Best Family Cruiser 2025

Nominees: Dufour 44; Hanse 360; Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 350

A trio of the latest key-sized family cruisers from the mainstream production yards was always going to present interesting competition.

The Dufour 44 is very similar to its smaller 41ft sister which launched the year before, with a little more space felt throughout Umberto Felci’s voluminous hull shape. See our report and video here.

The Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 350 meanhwile is the last in the line to benefit from Jeanneau’s eigth-generation upgrades, with some key tweaks over the enormously popular SO349 (1,200 sold). A fun, manageable, versatile entry level cruiser.

Winner: Hanse 360

The collaboration between the German shipyard and the French design studio Berret-Racoupeau has filtered down the new range to this Hanse 360, which seems to take on the best of its larger sisters. Probably the largest 36-footer on the market, it’s more relatable to think of the Hanse as a short 40-footer – it maximises volume for its length.

A great all-rounder, the proportions of the Hanse’s 360’s layout are spot on, as its balance under way where it offers easy enjoyable sailing. Yet there is also so much volume, including the option for a 3+2 layout. That doesn’t come cheap but this does set a new benchmark for 35ft production cruisers. The Hanse represents what a modern family cruiser should offer: fun, easy, responsive and manageable sailing in space and comfort.

Standard price ex VAT: €185,000

Jury quotes

“Intuitive sailing with precision steering and a very reassuring stiffness, stability, and sturdiness. You have to get used to the beamy aft, but down below it pays in terms of volume, especially in the guest cabins which are properly sized.” Jochen Rieker, GER

“Well balanced family cruiser: compact without being cramped, voluminous without feeling oversized,” Marinus van Sijdenborgh de Jong, NED



Best Performance Cruiser 2025

Nominees: ClubSwan 43; J/40

Two dramatically different 40-ish footers. The ClubSwan 43 and J/40 may be similar weights (slightly under 8 tonnes) but that’s where the comparisons end. These are wonderfully different-shaped cruiser racers. It was certainly eye-opening to see them parked stern-to next to each other.

With those flared muscular lines, I find the ClubSwan 43 one of the coolest designs of the year.

In the end the Jury felt the more subtle perfectionist evolutions of the J tipped the balance in its favour – not to mention the CS43 is more than double the price.

Winner: J/40

One of the most rewarding yachts I’ve sailed in light winds, the J/40 won the jury’s plaudits for its looks and handling. Offering something more timeless than the current voluminous trend, this is a pure J/Boats style fast cruiser, a refined evolution.

An elegant, slippery new yacht which never stopped moving even over glassy seas, the J/40 excelled on the helm. Despite its comparatively narrow, low hull, it provides a roomy enough cruising interior – although the single heads is a little cramped on the three-cabin version.

A true cruiser-racer blend, and something different to the modern bulbous planing shapes, it offers much of the J/45 and includes many of J/Boat’s long-proven concepts.

Standard price ex VAT: €350,000;

Jury Quotes

A dream boat that is sailing fast, whatever the conditions… And in a tricky economic context, the yard managed to offer such a package at a reasonable price which is even more outstanding,” Sebastien Mainguet, FRA

“Very strong sailing performance and correspondingly high-quality equipment on deck,” Roland Regnemer, AUT

“One of the few shipyards that remains 100% true to its DNA,” Morten Brandt-Rasmussen, DEN

Best Multihull 2025



Nominees: Lagoon 43; Nautitech 48 Open

A reduced showing of new multihulls this year, which is perhaps representative of a market that’s been booming for many years, but also one which is slowing its new model releases as it struggles to fill order books.

The new Lagoon 43 is the same length and width as the enormously popular Lagoon 42 (1,100 sold), but otherwise quite different. A chief goal was to offer four equal size cabins so all charter guests are happy, and to move the berth in the owner’s cabin version forward away from the dock.

Winner: Nautitech 48 Open

Space, speed and style. My first thoughts were certainly positive: is this the best-looking production cat currently? We featured a full test on this 48 Open in the February issue and filmed this sailing tour, yet I still struggle to condense my impressions to highlights here.

The Nautitech 48 Open gets me dreaming of going places for long periods of time while loving the sailing! It is one of the rare production cats that makes you actively want to remain on the helm and one which keeps moving in the lightest of airs.

No complex daggerboards hinder the accommodation, which helps allow some intelligent layout solutions to be offered. For distance voyaging at a good average speed, this has the waterline length to deliver, combined with plenty of comfort throughout and space for all your toys.

Price ex VAT: €980,000;

Jury quotes

“Do you want a lot of space, or do you want to sail fast? The Nautitech 48 Open balances both in an excellent way,” Axel Nissen-Lie, NOR

“Extraordinary sailing performance, thorough interior, and an innovative hull design making this catamaran remarkably easy to tack – those are some of the standout features of this true winner,” Morten Brandt-Rasmussen, DEN.



Best Luxury Cruiser 2025

Nominees: Heyman 42PPH; Contest 63CS

If the Moody 48DS could have made the trials we would have had an interesting dual of modern pilot saloon cruisers. As it was, the Heyman 42PPH (‘Pocket Pilothouse’) shone. Gabriel Heyman poured his vast experience and passion into this, creating a couple’s cruiser teeming with original ideas – most of these concepts impressed our jury, some still needed tweaking.

Winner: Contest 63CS

The Contest 63CS is a class act, a premium modern day cruising yacht which concentrates this family-run Dutch yard’s decades of experience into a contemporary, beautifully finished design.

Our test boat also provided memorable, enriching sailing performance and was enhanced with many expensive optional extras, including a full selection of performance sails, a taller rig and a deeper keel.

It’s right on the limit of owner operation and as close to a superyacht as it gets at this size. Despite this size, the Contest’s rewarding sailing stands out, while the interior shows a superyacht level of finish, engineering and attention to detail.

The definitive luxury cruiser for 2025.

Prices ex VAT from €2,989,000;

Jury Quotes

“Offers more than some superyachts. And she sails with a lightness that would by no means suggest her weight,” Lori Schüpbach, SUI

“Despite her 30 tons of weight the performance on the water is as magnificent as the exclusive interior,” Joakim Hermansson, SWE

Best Special Yacht 2025

Nominees: Swallow Yachts Bay Cruiser 21; Sunbeam 29.1; Tofinou 7.9

A trio of dayboats, which again are very unique and different from each other, provided an appetising mix. Both the Tofinou 7.9 and the Sunbeam 29.1 can fit into a modern daysailer bracket at least, while the Bay Cruiser is more a small cruising yacht which is also simple and light to tow.

Winner: Swallow Yachts Bay Cruiser 21

There is an increasingly small choice of new entry-level yachts, but Swallow has produced a multifaceted beauty here. Attractive and seaworthy, with space to host friends or for a couple to weekend aboard, the Bay Cruiser 21 also offers engaging performance, shoal draught and easy towing ability.

On the water it proved a unanimous hit among the jury. This is a proper little cruiser which offers so much for the comparative price. Light weight, easy sailing performance, in a classic shape with a generous, protected cockpit and a weekendable interior. And you can tow it anywhere and rig it in minutes.

For those who worry about the future of sailing, check out this Welsh yard. A standout yacht of the year.

Price ex VAT £29,125

Jury Quotes

“A practical, well-designed boat that is a great addition to an industry otherwise obsessed by size.” Alberto Mariotti, ITA

“Absolutely packed with smart innovations and clever solutions to make handling both on and off the water a piece of cake.” Joakim Hermansson, SWE

