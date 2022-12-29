Best night vision binoculars for sailors – 6 scopes

Ever wanted to feel like you're in the special boat services? Maybe you just want to be able to see the entrance to the dark marina entrance. Chances are you'll be looking for the best night vision binoculars for sailors.
Are you looking for the best night vision binoculars for sailors or a night scope? Have a look at our handy buyers guide bringing you a neat selection of some of the more affordable ones on the market.
We’ve come a long way since the night scopes of the 80s and 90s.
What were once the costly preserve of the military or film stars pretending to be military, we now have an affordable array of night binoculars and night scopes to choose from.
Buyers guide to night vision binoculars and night scopes
Rexing B1
Top Specs
- Magnification: 10x
- Objective lens size: 24mm
- Range: 300 metres
- Field of view at 100m: Not specified
- Eye relief: 20mm
- Weight: 589g (without batteries)
- Dimensions: 127x133x57mm
- IP56 water resistant
Reasons to buy
a good level of wateproofing, captures stills and video, good-quality lens
Reasons to avoid
Doesn’t have rechargeable battery
Price: £159.99
Bushnell Night Vision Equinox Z2 Monocular
Top Specs
- Dimensions 191x98x64mm
- Objective lens diameter 50mm
- Weight 1.68 Pounds
- 4 AA batteries required.
The most popular name in hunting scopes and a popular choice for boaters due to its rugged rubberised outer.
Record images or video up to 1080p if you insert an SD card
You can record and stream with the Bushnell Z2 up to 1080p using wifi, So you can use this for night security as well as for spotting things in the dark while you sail or sit on anchor.
Reasons to buy
rugged construction, light weight, good magnification
Reasons to avoid
non rechargeable batteries.
Price: £332
SiOnyx Aurora Sport
Top Specs
- Objective lens size: 16mm
- Range: 150 metres
- Weight: 274g
- Dimensions: 7.3 x 4 x 4 inches
- IP67 water resistant
- 2 hour battery life
With a useful tripod screw thread on the bottom of this night scope, it’s perfectly set up to mount this in a clear view spot on your boat or kayak.
See navigational markers, upcoming obstructions while out passage making at night and spot nocturnal wildlife while bobbing about at anchor.
The Aurora smartphone app to enables you to remotely view live or record, download and share using time-lapse using WiFi.
Install a micro SD card and you can record your nighttime adventures too.
Reasons to buy
life view and record via app, tripod mount, USB rechargeable
Reasons to avoid
The only downside we can see is that the video quality is limited to 720p.
Price: £429
SiOnyx Aurora PRO IR Colour Night Vision Camera
Top Specs
- Product Dimensions 26.92 x 21.84 x 11.94 cm; 274.99 Grams
- USB rechargeable battery
- Data cable and 32GB Micro SD cared
- IP67 Water-Resistance
- 2 hour battery time on single charge
This premium consumer night scope comes with a hardshell waterproof case and an IP67 water resistant rating.
With built in accelerometer and compass.
The SiONYX Autoa Pro has selectable frame rates of 7.5, 15, 24, 30, and 60 fps.
Using the Aurora App, you can life stream with this and set up remote viewing. This ideal if you are wanting to capture some nocturnal wildlife when you’re not sailing at night.
It also supports microSD Cards Up to 256GB, so you are unlikely to run out of space between battery charges.
Reasons to buy
remote live stream, USB charging, selectable frame rate
Reasons to avoid
quite pricey, only 2 hours per battery charge
Priec: £1049
Carson NV-200 Mini Aura Digital Night Vision 1x Compact Monocular, Grey
Top Specs
- Mini Aura is completely digital with images that will appear in black and white
- Weight 96g
- carrying pouch
- 19 degree angle of view
- see up to 25m (82 feet) in darkness
- Item dimensions L x W x H 25 x 64 x 56 mm
- powered by 3 x AAA batteries
The Mini Aura is a completely digital night vision monocular. The image seen is not green but black and white. The intensity can be adjusted with with buttons within easy finger reach.
19-degree angle of view and you can see up to 82 feet in darkness.
The Mini Aura is compact and lightweight, fitting easily into a large pocket or small bag. It fits in the palm of your hand neatly and can be held steady quite easily on a moving boat.
Uses 3 AAA batteries (not included)
Reasons to buy
compact, lightweight, carry pouch
Reasons to avoid
black and white vision
Price: £110
SOLOMARK Night Vision Binoculars
Top Specs:
- 7x Digital Infrared for 100% Darkness
- 1280x720p Camera Video Recorder
- 4” Screen
- Viewing Range(NV400) 1300 ft / 400m
- 8x AA battery powered
These high performance digital night vision binoculars enable you to see clearly up to 7X magnification in complete darkness. There’s an extra 2x Digital Zoom and a 31mm Objective Aperture.
Multi-coated optic helps to increases light transmission and decrease glare.
There night vision binoculars are ideal for for hunting, fishing, birdwatching, sailing and other outdoor adventures.
Reason to buy
excellent magnification, high resolution
Reason to avoid
not rechargeable batteries
Price £281.60