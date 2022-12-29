Best night vision binoculars for sailors – 6 scopes

Ever wanted to feel like you're in the special boat services? Maybe you just want to be able to see the entrance to the dark marina entrance. Chances are you'll be looking for the best night vision binoculars for sailors.

We’ve come a long way since the night scopes of the 80s and 90s.

What were once the costly preserve of the military or film stars pretending to be military, we now have an affordable array of night binoculars and night scopes to choose from.

Buyers guide to night vision binoculars and night scopes

Rexing B1

Top Specs Magnification: 10x

Objective lens size: 24mm

Range: 300 metres

Field of view at 100m: Not specified

Eye relief: 20mm

Weight: 589g (without batteries)

Dimensions: 127x133x57mm

IP56 water resistant

Using the built in Infrared, these binoculars enable you to nee up to 300m in the dark. There’s a 10x optical zoom and a 4 x digital zoom.

The Rexing has built-in Photo and Video modes feature 1MP 1280×960 pixel photography and, 960p at 30fps videography. They have IP56 water resistance and a battery life of up to 6 hours of continuous video recording time, as well as 17 hours of constant operation without infrared lights in the daytime. These binoculars require 6 x AA batteries which aren’t included in the box. In the box you will find a USB cable that you can transfer your pictures and video to your computer.

Reasons to buy a good level of wateproofing, captures stills and video, good-quality lens Reasons to avoid Doesn’t have rechargeable battery Price: £159.99 Buy Reixing B1 from Amazon Bushnell Night Vision Equinox Z2 Monocular Top Specs Dimensions ‎191x98x64mm

Objective lens diameter 50mm

Weight 1.68 Pounds

4 AA batteries required. The most popular name in hunting scopes and a popular choice for boaters due to its rugged rubberised outer. Record images or video up to 1080p if you insert an SD card You can record and stream with the Bushnell Z2 up to 1080p using wifi, So you can use this for night security as well as for spotting things in the dark while you sail or sit on anchor. Reasons to buy rugged construction, light weight, good magnification Reasons to avoid non rechargeable batteries. Price: £332 Buy Bushnell Equinox from Amazon SiOnyx Aurora Sport Top Specs Objective lens size: 16mm

Range: 150 metres

Weight: 274g

Dimensions: 7.3 x 4 x 4 inches

IP67 water resistant

2 hour battery life With a useful tripod screw thread on the bottom of this night scope, it’s perfectly set up to mount this in a clear view spot on your boat or kayak. See navigational markers, upcoming obstructions while out passage making at night and spot nocturnal wildlife while bobbing about at anchor.

The Aurora smartphone app to enables you to remotely view live or record, download and share using time-lapse using WiFi. Install a micro SD card and you can record your nighttime adventures too. Reasons to buy life view and record via app, tripod mount, USB rechargeable Reasons to avoid The only downside we can see is that the video quality is limited to 720p. Price: £429 Buy SiOnyx Aurora from Amazon

SiOnyx Aurora PRO IR Colour Night Vision Camera

Top Specs

Product Dimensions ‎26.92 x 21.84 x 11.94 cm; 274.99 Grams

USB rechargeable battery

Data cable and 32GB Micro SD cared

IP67 Water-Resistance

2 hour battery time on single charge

This premium consumer night scope comes with a hardshell waterproof case and an IP67 water resistant rating.

With built in accelerometer and compass.

The SiONYX Autoa Pro has selectable frame rates of 7.5, 15, 24, 30, and 60 fps.

Using the Aurora App, you can life stream with this and set up remote viewing. This ideal if you are wanting to capture some nocturnal wildlife when you’re not sailing at night.

It also supports microSD Cards Up to 256GB, so you are unlikely to run out of space between battery charges.

Reasons to buy

remote live stream, USB charging, selectable frame rate

Reasons to avoid

quite pricey, only 2 hours per battery charge

Priec: £1049

Buy SiONYX Aurora Pro from Amazon

Carson NV-200 Mini Aura Digital Night Vision 1x Compact Monocular, Grey

Top Specs

Mini Aura is completely digital with images that will appear in black and white

Weight 96g

carrying pouch

19 degree angle of view

see up to 25m (82 feet) in darkness

Item dimensions L x W x H ‎25 x 64 x 56 mm

powered by 3 x AAA batteries

The Mini Aura is a completely digital night vision monocular. The image seen is not green but black and white. The intensity can be adjusted with with buttons within easy finger reach.

19-degree angle of view and you can see up to 82 feet in darkness.

The Mini Aura is compact and lightweight, fitting easily into a large pocket or small bag. It fits in the palm of your hand neatly and can be held steady quite easily on a moving boat.

Uses 3 AAA batteries (not included)

Reasons to buy

compact, lightweight, carry pouch

Reasons to avoid

black and white vision

Price: £110

Buy Carson from Amazon

SOLOMARK Night Vision Binoculars

Top Specs:

7x Digital Infrared for 100% Darkness

1280x720p Camera Video Recorder

4” Screen

Viewing Range(NV400) 1300 ft / 400m

8x AA battery powered

These high performance digital night vision binoculars enable you to see clearly up to 7X magnification in complete darkness. There’s an extra 2x Digital Zoom and a 31mm Objective Aperture.

Multi-coated optic helps to increases light transmission and decrease glare.

There night vision binoculars are ideal for for hunting, fishing, birdwatching, sailing and other outdoor adventures.

Reason to buy

excellent magnification, high resolution

Reason to avoid

not rechargeable batteries

Price £281.60

Buy Solomark from onebuy