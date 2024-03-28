Best kayak life vests and buoyancy aids

A kayak life vest or buoyancy aid is a must have item that all paddlers should have in the kit bag. There's plenty to choose from and most of them will last for years to come. Buy well and buy once.

I’ve worn the same kayak life vest for over 10 years. Buy well and buy once!

Here’s my top choices of the best kayak life vests or 50N buoyancy aids on the market right now

Crewsaver 50N Buoyancy Aid

Specifications: 50N buoyancy | sizes small/medium or medium/large | blue or red

Reason to buy: slim fit very little to snag, front pocket, buckle adjustable sides

Reasons to avoid: some may find the asymmetric zip annoying

This slim buoyancy has adjustable double buckle sides and a handy pocket to the front, suitable for a mobile device or paperwork such as a small route maps. The 50N foam buoyancy is cut low under the arms to give full range of movement for kayaking, dinghy sailing and paddleboarding.

The small pocket at the front is useful for a mobile phone and some keys.

Yak Xipe 60N Buoyancy aid

Specifications: 60N buoyancy | sizes Small/medium, Medium/large, XL | red or blue

Reason to buy: double pockets, adjustable shoulders, double buckle adjustable sides, pocket for hydration pouch

Reasons to avoid: the extra pockets to the front may create too much bulk for some

This 60N yak buoyancy has a few extra features not found in the most basic buoyancies so you can expect to pay a little more for this one.

The Yak Xipe has adjustable shoulders, sides and a waist buckle for extra security of fit.

The double pockets at the front can be used for a variety of things, from electronic devices to maps, snacks and so on.

The low cut sides make this suitable for kayaking, dinghy sailing and paddleboarding.

BALTIC DINGHY PRO BUOYANCY AID

Specifications: 50N Buoyancy | M -> 50-70 kg / 8-11 Stone – CHEST 77-103cm | M/L -> 70-80Kg / 11-13 Stone – CHEST 89-109cm | L -> 70-90 kg / 13-14 Stone – CHEST 102-115cm | XL -> 90+ kg / 14 Stone + – CHEST 115cm+ | black, red and black, red white and blue, Fluro yellow and red

Reason to buy: highly adjustable, smartly designed, front pocket, great for dinghy sailing and kayaking

Reasons to avoid: Some might not like the over the head method of putting this on

This higher specified buoyancy aid has a softer internal foam making it very comfortable to wear for longer periods of time as the foam conforms to the shape of your chest. The high cut waist of this life vest makes it easy to move if you use a spray deck

It has a mesh drain, front pocket with a non rusting plastic zip and and a quick-release buckle. The Dinghy Pro also has a waist band with double Velcro closure to prevent riding up, reinforced shoulders and a bottom draw tie.

Baltic Dinghy Pro Buoyancy Jackets also have a 5-year guarantee.

Typhoon Yalu XT 50n Front Zip Buoyancy Aid

Specifications: 50N buoyancy | Sizes S- XL | colourways: Black/blue swirl, black/yellow swirl, black/ lime swirl, black/silver swirl, royal blue/silver swirl

Reason to buy: really streamlined and great for full movement across all sporting activities, adjustable shoulders

Reasons to avoid: doesn’t have any pockets

Easy to put on and off with the front zip, this simple streamlined buoyancy comes an in array of different colour options and is a great choice for those who are dinghy sailing or kayaking in a bit of surf or where pockets aren’t needed and other objects don’t need to be stowed.

It is fully adjustable at the shoulders sides and waist for a great snug fit that will be secure and not slip around while you paddle or move around your kayak during maneuvers. The high waist allows a trapeze belt to be fitted easily. Or perhaps if you prefer this style of slim and simple buoyancy, there’s space to use a small waist pack to carry your essentials with you if you paddleboard.

Gill Pursuit Buoyancy Aid

Specifications: 50N buoyancy | S – XXL + youth | blight yellow, orange, red, black

Reason to buy: really large front pocket, side zip opening, adjustable waist, shoulders and sides. premium quality

Reasons to avoid: if you don’t like putting a buoyancy over your head then this might annoy you.

This premium quality buoyancy from Gill has adjustable shoulders, sides and waist. The waist belt is a buckle and the side entry has a zip and buckle closure.

It features a large self draining zipped pocket to the front with mesh organiser. it’s pretty voluminous and can fit in a bunch of stuff, like snacks a mobile phone/camera and other little bits.

Across the back of this buoyancy matching the seams is fine reflective piping which gives added security if you paddle after dark.

The Neoprene padding gives a secure fit and is comfortable for day long paddling or sailing. It is suitable for all active water sports such as kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding and sailing. We especially love the bright yellow option for those heading into open water.

Typhoon Amrock XT Buoyancy Jacket

Specifications: 50N buoyancy | S – XL | detachable crotch strap | grey/black, black, red/black, blue/black

Reason to buy: adjustable shoulders, great value for money, good range of sizes, easy buckle closure on the waist

Reasons to avoid: some may find the waist fastening buckle a tiny bit bulky

Easy to put on with the front zip, this buoyancy offers excellent value for money. Fully adjustable buckled waist belt with a quick release front clasp. Adjustable shoulders for a perfect fit and to ensure the length is correct. This buoyancy has a detachable crotch strap too which can be really handy to stop the jacket from riding up if you go for an unintended swim. The small zip up pocket to the front is suitable for a key or small item. Just make sure you put any fancy electric car keys in a waterproof bag as this pocket like all of the others in our buyers guide are designed to get wet and drain water rather than be waterproof.

