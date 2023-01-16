Best Dehumidifier January deals: Save up to 50%

Self confessed Dehumidifier fanatic Fox Morgan hunts down some of the best Black Friday Dehumidifier deals for you. Be quick though, they're telling all their friends about the 55% savings.
Who better than a self confessed dehumidifier fanatic to trawl the internet for find the best dehumidifier deals for you. I have written several reviews on dehumidifiers on our sister site Yachting Monthly and there’s also a buyers guide to dehumidifiers right over here too.
If you own a boat, or a damp wee flat, campervan or anything else with mains power capability, then you REALLY MUST consider getting one of these. We’re updating these as they come in, so do check back for more deals.
Heinner 10 Litre Digital Dehumidifier with Silent Mode
Great for boats, caravans, small apartments, garages, sail locker storage rooms etc
Option to drain water continuously which is handy for leaving on for a longer period of time.
Sits on easy to roll castors.
Power consumption 340 Watts per hour, 24 hours start / stop timer
Extractts up to 10 litres per day (30°C/80%RH)
Operating Temperatures 5-32 degrees Celsius
Tank size: 2.1 litres
Dimensions:
- W x D x H: 32 x 21.5 x 42 cm
- Weight: 11.3 kg
Save 26% / £58
Buy now for £149.99 from Appliances direct
Argo 16 Litre Quiet Anti-Bacterial Dehumidifier & Air Purifier with 3-in-1 Advanced Filter
Ideal for small to medium-sized spaces.
power consumption 330 Watts per hour
Advanced air purifier filters are supplied as standard
Option to drain water continuously
Extraction rate up to 16 litres per day (30°C/80%RH)
1 – 24 hour stopping timer
Max noise level Maximum 44 dB(A)
Operating Temperatures 5-35 degrees Celsius
Tank: 1.5 litres
Dimensions:
- W x D x H: 35 x 20.6 x 40 cm
- Weight: 13 kg
Save £22
Now: £219.99 from Appliances Direct
Meaco Junior 8 Litre Desiccant Dehumidifier with Laundry Mode 2 years warranty
I have this very dehumidifier on my own boat and it is stupendously good. Am I being over dramatic? Not one bit. this was an absolute game changer for living onboard my 36′ yacht in the British winters.
It has a laundry setting and a humidistat, which basically means it monitors the air and switches itself on to suck water out when needed.
It’s not a massive saving,but this dehumidifer has been on the market for a long time and nothing has come along to better it. Deals are very rare. So take what you can when they turn up.
The Meaco Junior got from us in our review
Save £35
Now: £174.95 from Appliances Direct
Meaco 12 Litre Platinum Low Energy Dehumidifier and Air Purifier 2 years warranty
Low energy power consumption – only 165W
Air Purification with HEPA filter
Compressor dehumidifier
Noise level 44dB.
2.5L water tank
12L per day extraction rate
2-year warranty
max 165 watts/ hr power consumption
Operating Temperatures 5….35°C
Tank 2.5 litres
Permanent drainage port or tank use
Dimensions:
- H x W x D: 485 x 248 x 325mm
- Weight 9.5Kgs
Save £22
Now: £189.98 from Appliances Direct
electriQ 30 Litre Industrial Dehumidifier with Digital Humidistat and Timer
A great saving on this larger capacity dehumidifier, suitable for sheds, garages, workshops and boat sheds.
Portable on large wheels and castors
LCD screen with Humidity display
7L water tank and permanent drainage
Save 52% / £419!
Now: £379.98 from Appliances Direct