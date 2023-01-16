Best Dehumidifier January deals: Save up to 50%

Self confessed Dehumidifier fanatic Fox Morgan hunts down some of the best Black Friday Dehumidifier deals for you. Be quick though, they're telling all their friends about the 55% savings.

Who better than a self confessed dehumidifier fanatic to trawl the internet for find the best dehumidifier deals for you. I have written several reviews on dehumidifiers on our sister site Yachting Monthly and there’s also a buyers guide to dehumidifiers right over here too.

If you own a boat, or a damp wee flat, campervan or anything else with mains power capability, then you REALLY MUST consider getting one of these. We’re updating these as they come in, so do check back for more deals.

Heinner 10 Litre Digital Dehumidifier with Silent Mode

Great for boats, caravans, small apartments, garages, sail locker storage rooms etc

Option to drain water continuously which is handy for leaving on for a longer period of time.

Sits on easy to roll castors.

Power consumption 340 Watts per hour, 24 hours start / stop timer

Extractts up to 10 litres per day (30°C/80%RH)

Operating Temperatures 5-32 degrees Celsius

Tank size: 2.1 litres

Dimensions: W x D x H: 32 x 21.5 x 42 cm

Weight: 11.3 kg Save 26% / £58

Argo 16 Litre Quiet Anti-Bacterial Dehumidifier & Air Purifier with 3-in-1 Advanced Filter

Ideal for small to medium-sized spaces.

power consumption 330 Watts per hour

Advanced air purifier filters are supplied as standard

Option to drain water continuously

Extraction rate up to 16 litres per day (30°C/80%RH)

1 – 24 hour stopping timer

Max noise level Maximum 44 dB(A)

Operating Temperatures 5-35 degrees Celsius

Tank: 1.5 litres

Dimensions: W x D x H: 35 x 20.6 x 40 cm

Weight: 13 kg Save £22

Meaco Junior 8 Litre Desiccant Dehumidifier with Laundry Mode 2 years warranty

I have this very dehumidifier on my own boat and it is stupendously good. Am I being over dramatic? Not one bit. this was an absolute game changer for living onboard my 36′ yacht in the British winters.

It has a laundry setting and a humidistat, which basically means it monitors the air and switches itself on to suck water out when needed.

It’s not a massive saving,but this dehumidifer has been on the market for a long time and nothing has come along to better it. Deals are very rare. So take what you can when they turn up.

The Meaco Junior got from us in our review

Save £35

Meaco 12 Litre Platinum Low Energy Dehumidifier and Air Purifier 2 years warranty

Low energy power consumption – only 165W

Air Purification with HEPA filter

Compressor dehumidifier

Noise level 44dB.

2.5L water tank

12L per day extraction rate

2-year warranty

max 165 watts/ hr power consumption

Operating Temperatures 5….35°C

Tank 2.5 litres

Permanent drainage port or tank use

Dimensions: H x W x D: 485 x 248 x 325mm

Weight 9.5Kgs Save £22

