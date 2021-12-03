Best bluewater multihulls: Privilège 510 Signature

The Privilège 510 Signature is a serious luxury bluewater multihull perfect for long-range cruising. Toby Hodges and Francois Tregouet find out why

Privilège was the creation of Vendée Globe founder Philippe Jeantot 35 years ago and with its yard in Les Sables d’Olonne has grown to be a leader in the luxury bluewater market. The new Privilège 510 Signature is a great example of a bluewater multihull from the French marque.

Privilège is now part of Hanse Yachts, and the 510 Signature is the first to be launched under its new ownership, though it retains the lines of redoubtable multihull designs Marc Lombard.

The Privilège range starts with this impressive 50-footer, which adapted the hulls and deck of the original Série 5 design.

Lombard has stretched the coachroof, giving good bimini protection and enlarged the portlights, while stowage and volume distribution has been improved. The 510 is designed to take a serious amount of cruising gear – up to six tonnes of it in fact.

An 88sq m square-top mainsail, mast raked aft and bowsprit for Code and downwind sails give the 510 its performance.

The excellent helm station now has a fixed windscreen and all lines led to hand. Finish quality including the electrical installation is first class and a Privilège trademark, the admirable full beam (26ft) forward cabin, is sumptuous. Larger windows in the saloon, with slimmer mullions, offer a near 360-degree view from the living quarters.

The list of finish choices is also substantial, giving a high degree of customisation, with two master/two guests, one master/three guest, and four double cabin layout options.

Like many builders, Privilège is enjoying a bulging order book at the moment and waiting times for a new build are lengthy, though they are ramping up production considerably to meet ever-increasing demand.

Privilège 510 Signature price

ex VAT: €1,035,000

Read our full list of the best bluewater multihulls of all time.

If you enjoyed this….