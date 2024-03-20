Amazon Spring sale – save up to 40% on Portable power stations

A portable power bank or power station is just about one of the most useful bits of kit you can have for powering up anything you fancy off grid.
We love to get off grid, so to speak, but we are reliant on loads of small bits of electronics to keep us connected, illuminated and working on the go.
I use a powerbank every day on my little boat, it is so practical having everything in one small package and no need to wire in a load of expensive inverter, battery and plug sockets to my boat either.
The Amazon Spring sale has a load of deals across three main brands, Bluetti, Ecoflow and Jackery.
BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB70, 716Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup w/ 2 1000W AC Outlets (1,400W Peak), 100W Type-C, Solar Generator for Road Trip, Off-grid, Power Outage
SAVE 26% Was £269 NOW £199
ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2, 256Wh LiFeP04 Battery/ 1 Hour Fast Charging, Up To 600W Output, Solar Generator (Panel Not Inc.) for Outdoor Camping/RVs
SAVE 27% Was £549 NOW £399
ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 MAX, 512Wh LiFeP04 Battery/ 1 Hour Fast Charging, Up To 1000W Output, Solar Generator (Panel Not Inc.) for Outdoor Camping/RVs/Home Use
Ecoflow River Max 2 Portable Power Station review
SAVE 40% Was £259.99 NOW £155.99
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240, 230V/200W Pure Sine Wave AC Outlet, 240Wh Backup Lithium Battery for Outdoors Picnic Fishing Travel Party Camping