Amazon Spring sale – save up to 40% on Portable power stations

A portable power bank or power station is just about one of the most useful bits of kit you can have for powering up anything you fancy off grid.

We love to get off grid, so to speak, but we are reliant on loads of small bits of electronics to keep us connected, illuminated and working on the go.

I use a powerbank every day on my little boat, it is so practical having everything in one small package and no need to wire in a load of expensive inverter, battery and plug sockets to my boat either.

The Amazon Spring sale has a load of deals across three main brands, Bluetti, Ecoflow and Jackery.