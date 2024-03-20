Amazon Spring Sale: Save up to 39% on Helly Hansen deals this spring season

The Amazon Spring Sale has a lot of Helly Hansen deals across an array of sports and there are some top picks for sailors this year
Another Amazon sale is here, this one called the Amazon Spring Sale. As ever, these sales are more focussed on tech than kit for sailors, but Helly Hansen usually has a number of decent offers and this sale is no different with some bits of sailing kit reduced significantly – it should be said that the best Helly deals this spring are on their hiking kit, so head over to their Amazon page if (like me) you’re interested in hiking.
In recent years actual bargains have become fewer and further between in these online sales, but there are still some deals to be had if you know where to look.
As ever my advice when looking at these internet deals is to check the price to ensure the deal is actually discounted compared to its usual price and not just an artificially created deal. There are plenty of tools to do this, but when I look at products for articles like this, I use CamelCamelCamel, which will show you the price history of an item on Amazon, so you can see if it is a good deal or not.
Amazon Spring Sale Helly Hansen Deals
Helly Hansen Mens HH Lifa Stripe Crew Long Sleeve T-Shirt | Save 39% at Amazon
Was £35, now £21.24
Given the time of year, I’d cynically assumed that most of the sale gear would be winter kit as companies look to offload last year’s lines. But I was wrong with only a few winter clothing deals.
I swear by the Lifa range of thermals and use the for sailing, skiing and hiking. They are not that expensive to start with, but £21 is a really good price and I’ll definitely be adding a couple more to my collection.
Helly Hansen Women’s Crew Hooded Jacket | Save 15% at Amazon
Was £145, now £123.25
This Jacket also featured in last year’s Black Friday sale at this price, so this is not a one-off bargain. But outside of that it has always been priced at the £145 RRP.
Helly makes good sailing kit and this is a great coastal day jacket. But I wouldn’t buy it for any serious offshore or overnight sailing.
Helly Hansen Men’s Feathering Sailing and Watersport trainer | Save 33% at Amazon
Was £80, now £53.65
I’ve not owned these specific trainers, but I have owned Helly Hansen sailing trainers in the past and they have always performed well. This discount is the cheapest they have been on Amazon, so if you’re in the market for a decent Helly trainer, look no further.
Helly Hansen W Ahiga V4 Hydropower, Women’s trainer | Save 22% at Amazon
Was £90, now £70.24
Another decent deal is this women’s sailing trainer. 22% is not a massively deep discount, but it’s cheaper than we have seen the trainer offered before – including Black Friday and other sales. Probably not cheap enough for everyone to jump on the bandwagon, but if you’re in the market, these will do nicely.