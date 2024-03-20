Amazon Spring Sale: Save up to 39% on Helly Hansen deals this spring season

Another Amazon sale is here, this one called the Amazon Spring Sale. As ever, these sales are more focussed on tech than kit for sailors, but Helly Hansen usually has a number of decent offers and this sale is no different with some bits of sailing kit reduced significantly – it should be said that the best Helly deals this spring are on their hiking kit, so head over to their Amazon page if (like me) you’re interested in hiking.

In recent years actual bargains have become fewer and further between in these online sales, but there are still some deals to be had if you know where to look.

As ever my advice when looking at these internet deals is to check the price to ensure the deal is actually discounted compared to its usual price and not just an artificially created deal. There are plenty of tools to do this, but when I look at products for articles like this, I use CamelCamelCamel, which will show you the price history of an item on Amazon, so you can see if it is a good deal or not.

Amazon Spring Sale Helly Hansen Deals