Maxi-Dolphin 62ab: Semi-custom Italian cruiser

Fast and streamlined outside, light and airy inside this modern semi-custom cruiser is the best of both worlds, providing performance in comfort

The Maxi-Dolphin 62ab is a fast Italian-built semi-custom cruiser from the board of Argentinian designer Alejandro Bottino, a former protégé of Soto Acebal, and is for an owner who will base her in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Contemporary hull lines include the inverted bow, maximum beam carried well aft at deck level and twin rudders.

The very streamlined coachroof belies a bright interior with plenty of natural light thanks to the use of extensive hull windows. Glazed overhead panels at the aft end of the coachroof also contribute to natural light intake down below and give a good view of the outside world, despite the sleek external styling.

The full forward sections of the hull should contribute to form stability and sail carrying ability, while also creating space for an owner’s suite which benefits from a proper walk-round peninsula bed.

The three spreader carbon rig is from Hall Spars and can be paired with a square-top mainsail and marginally overlapping headsail, or a self-tacking jib for easy handling.

Specifications

LOA: 18.90m / 62ft 0in

Beam: 5.40m / 17ft 9in

Draught: 3.4m / 11ft 2in

Displacement: 21,000kg / 46,300lb

Builder: www.maxidolphin.it

