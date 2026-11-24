Met Office records debunk the equinox gale myth, but big spring tides and shifting lows still demand smarter passage planning this autumn says Simon Rowell

We’re now officially into autumn, and while this is generally a pleasant time of year we can notice the weather gradually changing, especially after the extremely hot summer we’ve had. This occurs because the earth’s axis is tilted at an angle of 23°26’ (it does change ever so slowly) to the plane of its orbit around the sun.

This means that the sun moves between being directly above the Tropic of Cancer in the northern hemisphere summer solstice in June, to being above the Tropic of Capricorn in the southern hemisphere version in December.

In September the sun crosses the equator going south, and in March it’s back again going north, and these give rise to the equinoxes, on around the 21st of those months, when we get approximately the same length of night as day.

As the sun goes south the jet streams in both hemispheres on average do the same thing. It’s easy to think of these as being rivers of air in the upper atmosphere, but in reality they’re much deeper than that.

The image below shows a vertical slice through the atmosphere along 120°E (roughly where Singapore is) from the South Pole to the North Pole. The colour shows wind speed coming out of the page, and the height is given by pressure, so 1000mbars at surface, 100mbars at the top of the troposphere (it’s the average for January 2019 so midwinter in the northern hemisphere). The jet stream extends vertically through the top half of the troposphere – there’s a lot of air moving in it.

Jet power

You can see two things: the jet stream is much stronger in the north (over 70m/s, approximately 140 knots) compared to the south, and it’s also closer to the equator in the north. The difference in strength is due to the much larger surface temperature difference in winter between the equator and the pole – a bit like sea breeze but on a planetary scale (albeit that’s a gross oversimplification!). The difference in latitude is due to the sun being further south.

The position of the jet stream has a significant effect on the path of lows. As a reasonable approximation you can say the centre of most lows will be 2-5° on the poleward side of the jet stream, so north of it in the North Atlantic, south of it in the Southern Indian Ocean. There are obvious exceptions – for example, tropical lows that start off in the tropics then end up curving round the mid-ocean highs and heading east in the mid-latitudes – but it’s a reasonable premise.

This means there are more low pressure systems going through the mid-latitudes, and for the UK and Northern Europe this means more going across than in the summer when they tend to be further north. And this in turn brings more autumnal weather – fronts, showers, then a ridge of high pressure for a day or so of brighter weather before the next low appears.

The term ‘equinoctial gales’ usually gets bandied around now, with the idea that around the equinoxes you have stronger lows coming across. This is not actually the case, and the Met Office records show that the frequency of gales is highest in midwinter and lowest in midsummer.

However, for sailors the tides are often as significant as the weather, and there are definitely stronger spring tides near the equinoxes – and if you’re in bad weather combined with a strong tide going the wrong way (Murphy’s Law holding firm at sea!) then it can certainly feel like a stronger storm than the numbers indicate.

The autumn equinox also coincides with the strongest period of the hurricane season, which in the North Atlantic is usually August and September. The NOAA has an excellent resource (coast.noaa.gov/digitalcoast/tools/hurricanes.html) for looking at past tracks.

Hurricane Gabrielle in September 2025 started heading west in the tropics then recurved around the North Atlantic High and made landfall as a low pressure system in Spain. This has everything to do with the hurricane season and overall weather patterns – but nothing to do with the tide.

In March the spring equinox has strong lows nearby – this is because it’s winter and the jet stream is, on average, further south and so lows keep going over us. As we go from the longer, warmer and more clement days of summer into the increasingly darker and more frequently stronger winds of autumn, there are a few things to bear in mind that will allow us to keep sailing, and not just on day trips.

What to look for

Lows will be coming though regularly – that is a given – but generally in between them you’ll have a ridge that will bring better conditions. When looking at the forecast I think of the following main points:

Wind speed and direction – easily obtained from models from agencies such as the Met Office or MeteoFrance via apps like Windy or PredictWind).

The type of weather – if it’s low pressure driven it will be more unstable with a larger gust to lull difference. If any fronts are coming over there will likely be squally showers.

Visibility – if you’re ahead of a warm front or behind a cold front you should be in relatively warmer and drier air, and so the visibility will be much better. If you’re between the fronts, the air will hold more moisture so visibility will be less.

How might the timing of all this change your plan? You also need to look at the tides to see if there are any tidal gates.

This is all normal stuff that you’d do any time of year, but as autumn sets in you need to play the ‘what if?’ game in a bit more detail. The main points to consider include:

Refuge ports in case you’re slower than expected – or conditions are coming in faster. Have one or two already researched so if you do decide to bail out you’re ready.

Shorter legs on the journey – because the periods of better weather will be shorter. Oban to the Isles of Scilly may take three legs in between fronts and round a ridge in between lows, rather than one big passage on the steady northerlies ahead of a summer high.

Also make sure you know where the next wind is coming from and sail towards it. Using the Oban to the Scillies route as an example, the breeze will start westerly over the top of the ridge then gradually back south-westerly before the front comes in with a north-westerly behind it.

Head south in the westerly breeze while you can – sail to windward of the direct course so that when the south-westerly arrives you’re already as close as you can be to the expected north-westerly behind the front and you’ve minimised the amount of beating. I’m a firm believer in making deposits into the Bank of Windward whenever possible.

Sailing through the autumn can be very satisfying, harbours are less busy and you can still get some great sailing in. It just needs more planning and the acceptance that plans may change more than usual.

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