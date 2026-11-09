Injured at sea, alone: Brazilian Navy rescues Golden Globe Race solo skipper, while IMOCA racers divert to Azores

It's been a brutal week in the solo Golden Globe Race and Route du Rhum transatlantic, with multiple skippers Injured at sea. The Brazilian Navy Sunday morning rescued Golden Globe Race sailor Guy de Boer, while IMOCA skippers Ambrogio Beccaria and Jérémie Beyou diverted to the Azores for medical treatment

Two solo ocean racing skippers have made it to safety this morning, Sunday 8 November, after being injured whilst racing in the Atlantic. Elsewhere, Golden Globe Race skipper Guy de Boer was airlifted from his yacht by a Brazilian Navy helicopter this morning after declaring a medical emergency.

De Boer fell in the cabin of his Tashiba 36 1986, Spirit, on November 2. He reported that he had hit his head during the fall, and may have been knocked unconscious.

After assessing his condition in discussion with medics on shore, de Boer began heading to Brazil. At the time de Boer did not require assistance, but withdrew from the race on medical advice.

As recently as Saturday night, Golden Globe Race organisers and de Boer’s own team manager had released social media posts reassuring followers that de Boer did not require assistance, and that Spirit’s track reflected that the skipper had been resting during a windshift.

Medivac rescue in Golden Globe Race

However, overnight the situation worsened and GGR organisers confirmed that de Boer had requested a medical evacuation in the South Atlantic.

The event statement explained: “McIntyre Golden Globe Race entrant Guy de Boer has requested immediate medical evacuation from his yacht Spirit in the South Atlantic after reporting a sudden deterioration in his condition following an onboard accident earlier this week.

“Shortly after 16:00 UTC today, Guy contacted GGR directly by satellite telephone. He reported that he could no longer use his left arm, stand or maintain his balance, and was unable to eat.”

De Boer, who race organisers described as sounding ‘very groggy and at times incoherent’ lowered all sails and allowed Spirit to drift in preparation for the arrival of a helicopter that had been despatched from the Brazilian Naval ship Barroso.

The helicopter was launched at 1010 UTC this morning with a flight crew and two Brazilian Navy divers onboard. It arrived at de Boer’s position approximately 870 miles east of Rio de Janeiro around 50 minutes later. It was confirmed that de Boer was safely aboard the helicopter at 1138 ITC.

The helicopter then returned to Barroso, where de Boer is currently being assessed by the ship’s medical team.

Beccaria: “I can’t breathe”

Meanwhile in the Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe solo transatlantic race, Italian skipper Ambrogio Beccaria made it to the Azores overnight with suspected broken ribs.

Beccaria fell heavily in his cockpit while sailing in rough seas on Thursday, November 5th.

Video of the incident was captured by static cameras in the cockpit of his IMOCA Allagrande Mapei – and it’s a hard watch, with Beccaria howling in pain after falling awkwardly over the pedestal winch.

He later posted a video saying: “It turns out I can’t breathe anymore, I fell. Now I’ve pulled out the whole [onboard] pharmacy. I took painkillers, I put a bandage on.

“I can’t breathe, and I can’t find a position in which I can ease the pain a bit.”

He posted a second video after having retired from the race, while sailing 400 miles back north-east towards the Azores.

“I’ve been in my seat now for more than a day,” he said from his reclining cockpit chair. “I went through the big low – the big storm that threw me to the floor. Until yesterday morning there were 5m waves.

“The boat was awesome, but I can’t manoeuvre, I can’t handle anything. I managed to take a reef – luckily, I don’t really know how.

“And then that’s it. I hoped I could sail a course without doing any more manoeuvres.

“So the team is already waiting for me in Horta with an inflatable [RIB] and we’ll make a landing – a bit of a dramatic one because I can’t really manoeuvre, so we’ll have to tack and heave-to with them coming on board in the lee of the island. And so the race ends in a bit of a madcap way.”

Beccaria safely made port in Horta, Faial, at around 0400hrs Sunday morning.

Beyou: head injury and multiple fractures

Beccaria is the second IMOCA skipper to retire to Horta following injury.

On Tuesday, November 3rd Jérémie Beyou, skipper of Charal, reported that he was retiring from the Route du Rhum for medical reasons. He also diverted to Horta.

On November 6th Beyou issued a statement, reporting that urgent medical assessments showed he had suffered multiple fractures.

“Following my diversion to the Azores archipelago, I wanted to share some news with you. I was well taken care of by the emergency department at Horta Hospital upon arrival, in order to undergo the necessary medical examinations.

“They confirmed that, in addition to a head injury, I am suffering from multiple vertebral and rib fractures.”

The skipper will return to France for his recovery, while his team has already set off with the IMOCA Charal has on its delivery back to France.

This is a tough ending for Beyou, who was taking part in his last race for his long-standing Charal sponsors.

“The Route du Rhum has always been a dream of mine, and having to give it up when I was at the forefront is heartbreaking,” Beyou said. “But I know now that it was the only decision to make and that there will be other races.”

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