How to follow the Vendée Globe 2024

The Vendée Globe 2024 may well be the most competitive ever. Want to know how to follow the race this year? Here's what you need to know

The 10th edition of the Vendée Globe is set to begin on Sunday, November 10, 2024, as 40 skippers embark on an extraordinary solo, nonstop race around the world. This iconic event has inspired millions with its epic challenge of human endurance and skill.

The build up to the Vendée Globe 2024 has been remarkable for lots of reasons. But a key is the number of new boats built, with 13 new IMOCA 60s set to take the startline.

After two editions of the race that have seen foiling IMOCAs partly fly – and partly lurch and skid – their way around the world, the current crop benefit from more reliable construction, bigger foils, and sophisticated rake controls (though not T-rudders, still banned under class rules) for increasingly sustained flight.

Getting the most out of the latest IMOCAs is now a high-wire juggling act that requires the ability to race technically accurately, analysing vast amounts of data and calibration settings, but also employ some old-fashioned seamanship to know where the danger zone is.

As ever, the race will be a fascinating mix of high performance racing and survival. For those following the race from afar, here’s how to experience the excitement from start to finish.

Livestreaming and Broadcast Coverage

Two live broadcasts will cover the start in detail. First, from 7:30 am to 10:30 am (CET), fans can watch as each skipper casts off from the dock. Then, from 12:15 pm to 2:00 pm, tune in for the official start at sea, as the sailors cross the line and embark on their global voyage. These broadcasts feature real-time updates and advanced graphics, bringing viewers close to the action with top-notch coverage.

How to watch the 2024 Vendée Globe Start

The Vendée Globe has made it easy to follow along from home, with live streaming available on multiple platforms:

Vendée Globe YouTube: The official Vendée Globe YouTube channel will broadcast both start programs live.

Vendée Globe Facebook: The Vendée Globe’s Facebook page will host live streams for start day as well.

Yachting World Vendée homepage: Our team are on the gound in Les Sables-d’Olonne and will be bringing you exclusive coverage from the start

How to follow the 2024 Vendée Globe Race

After the start, there are a range of options to stay informed as the skippers make their way around the globe:

Yachting World Vendée homepage: We will be following the race closely and providing regular expert updates and insight throughout the race/

Vendée Globe Tracker: The race’s interactive map on the Vendée Globe website allows fans to track each boat’s position and progress in real-time.

Race App | Android | iOS : Download the Vendée Globe app to get live updates, weather conditions, and route progressions for each skipper.

Youtube: For fans who want to go beyond the headlines, the Vendée Globe’s YouTube channel will feature behind-the-scenes footage, skipper interviews, and exclusive content throughout the race.

These include:

Daily Race Reports: In-depth analysis and updates as skippers tackle different challenges in each ocean.

Video Content: Regularly updated videos from the skippers themselves, sharing their experiences and insights during the race.

Virtual Reality: A VR experience that places viewers right on the deck, bringing fans closer than ever to the journey of these incredible sailors.

This year’s Vendée Globe promises to be an absolute thriller and could well be the most competitive edition of the Vendée to date.

Keep track of all the latest Vendée Globe news at our Vendée homepage