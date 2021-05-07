Nordic Cool 105: First look

'Nordic cool' is the term that has been given to this new 105ft semi-custom superyacht from Southern Wind. She's the fifth 105 to be launched, but what sets her apart? Sam Fortescue takes a look

Yacht number five in Southern Wind’s 105ft semi-custom line is set to have a raised saloon, like several of her sisterships. But the lines and geometry have been slightly modified to give the yacht a sportier look.

Always designed as a strong performer, as the involvement of Farr Yacht Design shows, this latest boat has been supercharged.

The hull, deck and bulkheads are all full carbon, the deck is light synthetic teak, and the stanchions and deck gear are in titanium.

The keel is a telescopic model. The objective is a yacht that displaces under 70 tonnes and can sail fast even in light airs.

The look and feel of the boat has been termed ‘Nordic cool’, and Nauta has teamed up with Dutch designer Jeroen Machielsen to deliver an interior that fits the concept.

There is room aboard to garage a 4.6m Williams jet tender, as well as toys including paddleboards, diving gear and even a pair of road bikes.

Specifications:

LOA: 32.27m / 105ft 11in

LWL: 29.44m / 96ft 7in

Beam: 7.31m / 24ft 0in

Draught: 3.65m-5.60m / 12ft 0in-18ft 4in

Displacement: 69,500kg / 153,220lb

Builder: sws-yachts.com

