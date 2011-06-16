Fastnet – Walk the Course Online

Take a closer look at the wide range of options that formed part of Ian Moore's detailed pre-race analysis of this year's Fastnet race

Walk the Fastnet course online.

In our August issue expert navigator Ian Moore took 5 years of real weather data and ran two boats (a TP52 and a Beneteau 40.7) around the course 50 times for each boat to find out where the optimum routes lay.

Make sure you read his invaluable pre-race analysis in the August issue, but also take a look at the images that he created of the wide variety of possible routes.

Set on a backdrop of Google Earth you can zoom in and out, rotate to any angle in order to get a closer look at this world famous race track.

To download the tracks, simply click on the links below. These are zipped files, so you’ll need to expand them in order to use them.

40.7 Outbound

40.7 Return

TP52 Outbound

TP52 Return